Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday set their sights on a fourth straight Championship win in their bid to avert relegation as they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough on Tuesday.

The Owls are still embroiled in the battle for survival despite recording four wins in their last five league games after last picking up a 1-0 win at Rotherham United.

On the other hand, Plymouth Argyle have lost four out of their last five league games including last weekend's 2-0 loss against Ipswich Town to see themselves drop to 16th on the standings table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, March 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Action in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will continue to miss Kristian Pedersen, Juan Delgado, Callum Paterson and Josh Windass through injuries.

Di'Shon Bernard is back from a ban and should start in the back five, while the club continues to bank on Ike Ugbo in attack as the Troyes loanee has scored six goals in five games.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valentin, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Poveda, Bannan, Vaulks, Musaba; Ugbo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Dawson, Charles Defenders: Bernard, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson Forwards: Ugbo, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda

Plymouth Argyle team news

Pilgrims coach Ian Foster should have a full-strength squad at his disposal as Adam Forshaw came off the bench against Ipswich after recovering from his knock.

Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine is likely to be deployed in attack alongside Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie, with Darko Gyabi playing in a withdrawn position.

Plymouth Argyle possible XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Galloway; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Miller; Whittaker, Devine, Hardie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker Defenders: Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Scarr, Halls, Sousa, Sorinola, Galloway, Endacott, Mumba Midfielders: Randell, Houghton, Roberts, Gyabi, Wright, Forshaw, Edwards, Devine, Miller Forwards: Waine, Issaka, Whittaker, Bundu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 25, 2023 Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Championship February 4, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Plymouth Argyle League One October 4, 2022 Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday League One January 15, 2022 Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Plymouth Argyle League One November 16, 2021 Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup

Useful links