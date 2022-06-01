Nike unveil bold Euro 2022 England pre-match shirt

All of England's shirts for Euro 2022 feature details inspired by diamonds

Last week Nike released the England home and away kits for the Lionesses ahead of the European Championships in 2022. The theme of the new kits, a diamond design which honours the people who have rebuilt the women's game, continues with the pre-match shirt.

Sharp contrasting triangular shapes in a pink, blue, and navy colourway look iridescent and like a finely cut diamond. This is only amplified with the ombre effect which runs across both sides of the top. The Nike logo and England badge have a pearl-like quality which ties together the entire look.

All kits are sold from England's official store, with the price varying version.

It is another bold design that Nike has put together after revealing a vibrant crimson away shirt different from the classic cherry red kit that England usually dons. The 2022 Euros will be hosted in England with games in several cities up and down the country. The competition begins on July 6 with England facing Austria at Old Trafford.

Here are all the kits released for Euro 2022 so far.