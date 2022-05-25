Euro 2022: England women's superb new Nike kit released

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nike has unveiled the brand new home and away kits that the England team will wear this summer during Euro 2022. It's been a much-anticipated launch as England is hosting the tournament this year, with matches taking place in several cities up and down the country when the tournament kicks off on July 6.

The latest Nike has to offer is perhaps the boldest and brightest the brand has gone when designing an England kit. With the women's game being at such an empowering stage of its development Nike has added fine details to pay homage to those who have paved the way for its continued growth.

What's also great is that the shirts are tailored and designed for women's bodies, including all the technology built into the shirt to help the players perform their best on the pitch.

You have to create a free Nike membership to access the kits on the website at the moment.

The England home kit is constructed using a bespoke knit pattern which references the angular line of cut diamonds. This fine detailing pairs well with an iridescent glow added to the national team badge, which ties in with Nike's message of paying respect to the players who have made women's football what it is today. The singular triangular cut at the back of the collar finishes off the look in another great take on the classic, white England home shirt.

Get it from Nike for £74.95

Nike has gone bold with a crimson colourway for the away kit to create a national team shirt unlike anything that's come before. Once again, the badge has a pearl-like iridescent glow which almost looks like fire members with a red colourway. Maroon on the collar and sleeve lines add a nice contrast, whilst the triangular theme in the embroidery at the back of the collar is brilliant little touch to carry on their diamond theme.

Get it from Nike for £74.95

