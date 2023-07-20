Nigeria Women vs Canada Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Nigeria and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria Women and Canada Women will be looking to start their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign with a win when they meet at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

The Super Falcons enter the tournament as the lowest ranked (40th) in Group B which also consists of Australia and Ireland, and will be looking to build upon their friendly match wins over Costa Rica, Haiti and New Zealand.

Whereas the reigning Olympic champions included the 2023 SheBelieves Cup as part of their preparations for the World Cup - with a 2-0 win against Brazil sandwiched by 2-0 and 3-0 defeats to the United States and Japan, respectively.

Canada's women's international friendly against France in April also ended in a 2-1 loss.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nigeria Women vs Canada Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am BST Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

It will kick off at 3:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nigeria Women vs Canada Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Two, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Nigeria Women team news

With Chiamaka Nnadozie as the obvious choice in goal, Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum should go with Oluwatosin Demehin and Onome Ebi at the heart of defense.

The midfield will be packed with Toni Payne, Halimatu Ayinde and Onyi Echegini operating from the middle.

Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala, who scored 27 goals at club level last season, will have the responsibility of delivering the goods for her country.

Nigeria Women possible XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Demehin, Ebi, Imuran; Okoronkwo, Payne, Ayinde, Echegini, Ajibad; Oshoala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders: Plumptre, Ohale, Ogbonna, Ebi, Demehin, Imuran Midfielders: Payne, Ucheibe, Abiodun, Ajibade, Ayinde, Echegini Forwards: Onumonu, Oshoala, Oparanozie, Monday, Kanu, Ordega, Okoronkwo

Canada team news

As expected, Canada boss Bev Priestman will opt for a 4-3-3 arrangement with all eyes on 190-goal Christine Sinclair in attack.

The back four will consist of Ashley Lawrence, Kadiesha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles and Allysha Chapman.

Meanwhile, Priestman would count on Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming to be fully fit for the opener.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman; Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming; Leon, Huitema, Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: Chapman, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Riviere, Lawrence, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming, Awujo, Smith Forwards: Rose, Huitema, Viens, Sinclair, Prince, Leon, Lacasse

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 12, 2022 Canada Women 2-2 Nigeria Women Women's international friendly April 9, 2022 Canada Women 2-0 Nigeria Women Women's international friendly April 8, 2019 Canada Women 2-1 Nigeria Women Women's international friendly July 6, 2011 Canada Women 0-1 Nigeria Women Women's World Cup June 8, 1995 Nigeria Women 3-3 Canada Women Women's World Cup

