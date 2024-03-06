Middlesbrough vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Middlesbrough will be looking to arrest their dismal Championship form when they welcome top-six hopefuls Norwich City to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.
Michael Carrick's men have won just one of their last seven league outings (D2 L4), last falling to a 2-0 loss against Stoke City last weekend.
Meanwhile, Norwich aim to extend a six-game unbeaten league run (W3 D2) following a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the weekend.
Middlesbrough vs Norwich City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Riverside Stadium
The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich City will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Middlesbrough team news
Carrick is likely to ring in the changes in the wake of yet another defeat, with the likes of Lukas Engel, Finn Azaz and Samuel Silvera all expected to earn recalls to the XI.
Dael Fry is a doubt with a groin injury, while Jonathan Howson, Hayden Hackney, Josh Coburn, Isaiah Jones and Alex Bangura are out injured.
Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Ayling, Van den Berg, Clarke, Engel; Barlaser, O'Brien; Forss, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dieng, Glover, J. Jones
|Defenders:
|Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Clarke, Van den Berg, Thomas, Engel, Dijksteel, Ayling, Smith
|Midfielders:
|O'Brien, Barlaser, Greenwood, Araz, McGree
|Forwards:
|Latte Lath, Forss, Hoppe, Silvera, Gilbert
Norwich City team news
The Canaries boss David Wagner could stick to a similar line-up from the Sunderland win, although Bologna loanee Sydney van Hooijdonk is an option to start in attack.
As such, the Brentford-linked Josh Sargent could be deployed in a deeper role with Ashley Barnes likely to make way.
Onel Hernandez, Jon Rowe and Shane Duffy are sidelined.
Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Sargent, Sainz; Van Hooijdonk
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunn, Long, Barden
|Defenders:
|Hanley, Gibson, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher
|Midfielders:
|Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht
|Forwards:
|Sargent, Van Hooijdonk, Barnes, Sainz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Middlesbrough and Norwich City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 24, 2023
|Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|April 14, 2023
|Middlesbrough 5-1 Norwich City
|Championship
|November 12, 2022
|Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|January 30, 2021
|Norwich City 0-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|November 21, 2020
|Middlesbrough 0-1 Norwich City
|Championship