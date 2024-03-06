Middlesbrough vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbrough will be looking to arrest their dismal Championship form when they welcome top-six hopefuls Norwich City to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

Michael Carrick's men have won just one of their last seven league outings (D2 L4), last falling to a 2-0 loss against Stoke City last weekend.

Meanwhile, Norwich aim to extend a six-game unbeaten league run (W3 D2) following a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Norwich City will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Carrick is likely to ring in the changes in the wake of yet another defeat, with the likes of Lukas Engel, Finn Azaz and Samuel Silvera all expected to earn recalls to the XI.

Dael Fry is a doubt with a groin injury, while Jonathan Howson, Hayden Hackney, Josh Coburn, Isaiah Jones and Alex Bangura are out injured.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Ayling, Van den Berg, Clarke, Engel; Barlaser, O'Brien; Forss, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Clarke, Van den Berg, Thomas, Engel, Dijksteel, Ayling, Smith Midfielders: O'Brien, Barlaser, Greenwood, Araz, McGree Forwards: Latte Lath, Forss, Hoppe, Silvera, Gilbert

Norwich City team news

The Canaries boss David Wagner could stick to a similar line-up from the Sunderland win, although Bologna loanee Sydney van Hooijdonk is an option to start in attack.

As such, the Brentford-linked Josh Sargent could be deployed in a deeper role with Ashley Barnes likely to make way.

Onel Hernandez, Jon Rowe and Shane Duffy are sidelined.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Sargent, Sainz; Van Hooijdonk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Hanley, Gibson, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht Forwards: Sargent, Van Hooijdonk, Barnes, Sainz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Middlesbrough and Norwich City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 24, 2023 Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough Championship April 14, 2023 Middlesbrough 5-1 Norwich City Championship November 12, 2022 Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough Championship January 30, 2021 Norwich City 0-0 Middlesbrough Championship November 21, 2020 Middlesbrough 0-1 Norwich City Championship

Useful links