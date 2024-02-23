How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the EFL Championship, league leaders Leicester City travel to Elland Road to face second-placed Leeds United.

Leeds United are nine points adrift of the pinnacle of England's second division as they'll be vying to mount pressure on the away side with all three points at home. The Whites haven't lost a contest in the EFL Championship since the turn of the year as they look to continue this winning momentum.

Leicester City's remarkable run of four wins on the bounce ended as the Foxes lost to Middlesbrough 2-1 during their previous outing. Despite their defeat, the former Premier League champions are still seeded at the summit of the table and would be looking to extend this gap.

Leeds United vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: February 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Elland Road

How to watch Leeds United vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Leeds United are sweating over the fitness of some crucial names with Stuart Dallas (hip), Pascal Struijk (groin), and Karl Darlow (finger) all unavailable.

Forward Patrick Bamford is also nursing a leg injury ruling him out of the contest as the Whites will sustain an unchanged eleven with only Wilfried Gnonto vying to replace Welsh winger Daniel James on the back of some magical performances for the home side.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Leicester City team news

The two players ruled out for the Foxes are Wilfred Ndidi and Ben Nelson due to a leg injury and a knock respectively.

Kelechi Iheanacho will return to the matchday squad after being out on international duty at the AFCON 2023 with Nigeria.

Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Praet, McAteer; Daka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Coady, Doyle, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, McAteer Forwards: Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Nov 2023 Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United Championship 26 Apr 2023 Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City Premier League 21 Oct 2022 Leicester City 2-0 Leeds United Premier League 5 Mar 2022 Leicester City 1-0 Leeds United Premier League 7 Nov 2021 Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City Premier League

