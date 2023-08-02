Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Jamaica and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica Women and Brazil Women will be involved in a battle for a place in the 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 when they go head-to-head on Wednesday.

A point separates the two sides as the Selecao slipped to a 2-1 defeat to France in matchday two after beating Panama in their opening game, while Lorne Donaldson's side is unbeaten as Jamaica defeated Panama 1-0 following a goalless draw with France.

As such, a draw would be enough for Jamaica to make it through to the last-16. A loss could be tricky as they would then need Panama to shock France by a bigger margin.

Whereas the South Americans will hope to win their final group game in order to book their seventh straight appearance in the knockouts at the tournament, while a draw will suffice in the event France lost to Panama.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Jamaica and Brazil is scheduled for August 2, 2023, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium - known as AAMI Park for sponsorship reasons - in Melbourne, Australia.

It will kick off at 11 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Jamaica Women vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Jamaica Women team news

Forward Khadija Shaw is back for the Brazil tie after serving her suspension in the Panama win.

Sisters Allyson and Chantelle Swaby will continue with their defensive duties, while Cheyna Matthews is likely to be reinstated in the midfield.

Jamaica Women possible XI: Spencer; Cameron, A. Swaby. C. Swaby, Blackwood; Matthews, Spence, Sampson, Brown; Primus, Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schneider, Spencer, Brooks Defenders: Sampson, C. Swaby, Plummer, Blackwood, A. Swaby, Wiltshire Midfielders: Washington, Solaun, McNamara, Spence, Carter, Primus Forwards: Simmonds, Brown, Shaw, Van Zanten, Cameron, Bailey-Gayle, Matthews, McKenna

Brazil Women team news

Brazil boss Pia Sundhage may name an unchanged lineup with Rafaelle and Lauren as the two centre-backs, while Adriana and Tamires occupy the full-back positions.

in attack, Debinha will look to add to her first-ever World Cup goal, with Barcelona's Geyse for company.

Brazil Women possible XI: Lele; Antonia, Rafaelle, Lauren, Tamires; Borges, Kerolin, Bertolucci, Adriana; Debinha, Geyse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barbara, Lele, Camila Defenders: Antonia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires, Bruna, Lauren, Monica Midfielders: Luana, Ana Vitoria, Adriana, Duda, Ary Borges, Angelina, Kerolin Forwards: Andressa, Debinha, Marta, Bia, Geyse, Gabi Nunes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 9, 2019 Brazil Women 3-0 Jamaica Women Women's World Cup July 14, 2007 Brazil Women 5-0 Jamaica Women Women's Pan American Games

