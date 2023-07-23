Germany Women vs Morocco Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Germany and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two-time world champions Germany Women and debutants Morocco Women will get their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign underway when they square off at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday.

Germany are World Cup powerhouses, having never failed to qualify for the knockout phase in the eight previous editions of the tournament. Of course, they are huge favourites to top a very uneven Group H, with Morocco, South Korea, Colombia among the lowest-ranked sides at the competition.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg side will be looking to avenge the heartbreak of losing the Euro 2022 final to England last summer in extra time, and with a squad that is submerged with world-class names and amazing strength-in-depth, they are likely to find themselves at the business end of a major tournament once again.

That being said, Germany lost 3-2 at home to Zambia in a warm-up friendly a fortnight ago, a surprise defeat which should serve as a wake-up call.

Second-lowest ranked nation in the tournament, Morocco by comparison are minnows and are one of eight teams making their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year.

They secured their spot at Australia and New Zealand 2023 thanks to their remarkable performance at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in which they finished as runners-up to South Africa. They have also become the first Arab nation to successfully reach the finals in the process.

Make no mistakes, they will face a tremendous test against one of the pre-tournament favourites in their first ever Women's World Cup match, but the 'Lionesses of Atlas' will believe they can pull off a giant-killing to announce their arrival to the big-time under two-time Women's Champions League winning manager Reynald Pedros.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Morocco kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 am ET/ 9:30 am BST Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The Women's World Cup 2023 Group H clash between Germany and Morocco will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday, July 24. The kick-off is at 4:30 am ET for fans in the US, and 9:30 am BST for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Germany vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

The Germany vs Morocco Women's World Cup 2023 fixture will be shown live on ITV1 and STV on TV and available to stream online on ITVX and STV Player. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Germany are set to kick off their Women's World Cup campaign on Monday without the services of two key players Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf through injury. The Wolfsburg duo are likely to be replaced by Chelsea stars Sjoeke Nuesken and Melanie Leupolz against World Cup debutants Morocco.

With over 60 goals for German national team, Alexandra Popp is one of the most dangerous forwards at the competition, and a genuine candidate for the golden boot award after starring for Wolfsburg this past season.

She also has a habit of turning up in big games, notably netting in her every appearance in at the last Euros, and the latest UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

Germany Women possible XI: Frohms; Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Magull, Buhl; Popp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Frohms Defenders: Doorsoun, Hendrich, Kleinherne, Linder, Nusken, Rauch, Simon Midfielders: Dabritz, Hagel, Huth, Krumbiegel, Lattwein, Leupolz, Magull Forwards: Popp, Anyomi, Brand, Buhl, Freigang, Schuller, Wabmuth, Lohmann

Morocco team news

There are no reported fresh injury concerns for Morocco. The Atlas Lionesses have a very experienced and successful head coach in charge in two-time French league winner Reynald Pedros.

He has mostly used a version of the 4-4-2 formation or sometimes a 4-3-3 system, Morocco will have to show great defensive resilience if they are to get anything out of this game.

A star for Morocco in their memorable WAFCON campaign, captain Ghizlane Chebbak's attacking talents will be key to her side’s chances of scoring. Tottenham Hotspur forward Rosella Ayane will be another attacking outlet, having scored the crucial goal that qualified Morocco for the World Cup.

Morocco Women possible XI: Er-Rmichi; Redouani, Ait El Haj, Mrabet, Seghir; Ouzraoui, Chebbak, Nekkach, Tagnaout; Amani; Ayane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arouaissa, Errmichi, Zouhair Defenders: El Haj, Benzina, El Chad, Mazrouai, Mrabet, Redouani, Seghir Midfielders: Chebbak, Badri, Lahmari, Kassi, Nakkach, Tagnaout Forwards: Amani, Ayane, Bouftini, Chapelle, Jraidi, Diki

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other. This will be the first time they will face each other.

