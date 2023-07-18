Finland Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the women's international friendly match between Finland and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Finland Women and Scotland Women would be preparing for their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns in September as they take on each other in a women's international friendly on Tuesday.

Having endured horrid outings in the UEFA Women's Championship and Women's World Cup qualification games the last time around, Finland are currently on a six-game winning run following a 2-0 win over Iceland last Friday.

Whereas Scotland haven't lost in their last five games after their 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at the weekend. They finished third in the 2023 Pinatar Cup, which included Iceland, Wales, and the Philippines, after failing to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Finland Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm BST Venue: T ampere Stadium

It will kick off at 5pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Finland Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Alba, and available to stream live online through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Finland Women team news

Evelina Summanen and Jutta Rantala were among the goals in the Iceland win, with the former likely to continue in the middle while Linda Sallstrom is joined by Rantala up front.

There aren't any reported injury concerns for interim head coach Marko Saloranta to deal with at the moment.

Finland Women possible XI: Talaslahti; Heroum, Pikkujamsa, Kuikka, Koivisto; Engman, Alanen, Summanen, Kollanen; Sallstrom, Rantala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talaslahti, Tamminen, Korpela Defenders: Pikkujamsa, Hyyrynen, Koivisto, Auvinen, Heroum, Kuikka, Westerlund Midfielders: Oling, Ahtinen, Kemppi, Alanen, Danielsson, Sainio, Summanen Forwards: Engman, Kollanen, Franssi, Sallstrom, Rantanen, Rantala

Scotland Women team news

Captain Rachel Corsie was replaced by Kelly Clark in the squad due to injury to the former, with Caroline Weir taking the captain's armband in the Northern Ireland win.

Pedro Martinez Losa is believed to have a fully fit squad this time around, with Claire Emslie returning from a knock, while Erin Cuthbert was back in action after missing the previous camp in April.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; Brown, Howard, Mukandi, Docherty; Cuthbert, Kerr, Weir; Watson, Thomas, Hanson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cumings Defenders: Docherty, Mukandi, K. Clark, Howard, McLauchian, J. Clark, Muir Midfielders: Maclean, Kerr, Weir, Evans, Rodgers, Davidson, Cuthbert, Napier Forwards: Brown, Hanson, Hay, Watson, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2, 2020 Scotland Women 0-1 Finland Women UEFA Women's Championship October 27, 2020 Finland Women 1-0 Scotland Women UEFA Women's Championship February 13, 2014 Finland Women 3-1 Scotland Women Women's International Friendly

