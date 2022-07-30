The Premiership giants are expected to get off to a good start with a home win against Aberdeen

Celtic begin their campaign to defend their Premiership title on Sunday when they host Aberdeen in the first game of the season. Ange Postecoglou's team finished six points clear at the top of the Scottish league last season and face a difficult task of beating Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers to the title again.

It was a busy summer for the Glasgow outfit but a few familiar faces joined on permanent transfers with the likes of Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda signing contracts, so the Australian coach will have no trouble getting them settles into the team.

Celtic vs Aberdeen latest odds

Celtic are big favourites to start the new season off with a win at odds of 1/4 (1.25) with bet365.

Aberdeen are the underdogs to get the three points at 10/1 (11.0) with the draw priced at 5/1 (6.0).

Celtic vs Aberdeen first goal scorer

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is the lowest-priced player to open the scoring at Celtic Park with bet365 offering odds of 13/5 (3.6) while team-mate Daizen Maeda is available at 3/1 (4.0).

Aberdeen duo Christian Ramirez and Luis Lopes are priced at 12/1 (13.0).

Celtic vs Aberdeen preview

Celtic have a full squad to choose from heading into this match and they are in good shape going by their pre-season results.

The Scottish giants beat Norwich in their last friendly last week and played out 2-2 draws against Legia Warsaw and Blackburn in their previous fixtures.

Aberdeen have undergone some key changes over the course of the summer, too, but could be without Jack MacKenzie and Connor Barron due to injury.

The Dons are hoping for a big improvement on last season after finishing ninth in the Premiership last season but have a tough task ahead as the reigning champions are expected to get a big win.

Celtic vs Aberdeen tips and predictions

Celtic are expected to get off to a positive start with a big win and can be backed to win with a -1 handicap at 8/11 (1.73), while over 2.5 goals is priced at 4/7 (1.57).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Celtic vs Aberdeen UK TV details

Celtic versus Aberdeen will round off the weekend's Premiership action and will be shown live on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Date Kick-Off Match Channel 31/07/22 16:30 Celtic vs Aberdeen Sky Sports

Celtic -1 handicap 8/11 (1.73) for a 2pt stake with bet365