Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are battling Championship relegation as they go head-to-head at Ewood Park on Tuesday.
Both sides are currently just a point above the drop zone after last weekend's results.
The Riversiders haven't won a game in six competitive games following a 2-1 loss at Swansea City, while the visitors aim for three league wins on the trot after victories over Southampton and Watford.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Ewood Park
The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, March 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Blackburn Rovers team news
Semir Telalovic is a doubt after missing the game against Swansea due to illness, while Ryan Hedges and Sondre Tronstad will also need once-overs on account of groin and ankle issues respectively.
Elsewhere Yasin Ayari is likely to start ahead of Andrew Moran in midfield.
Harry Leonard, Joe Rankin-Costello, John Fleck and Hayden Carter are ruled out injured.
Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Ayari, Buckley, Pickering; Dolan, Gallagher, Szmodics.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski
|Defenders:
|Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain
|Midfielders:
|Garrett, Ayari, Buckley, Tronstad, Szmodics, Sigurdsson, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges
|Forwards:
|Gallagher, Telalovic, Markanday
Millwall team news
Tom Bradshaw could miss the rest of the season after sustaining an Achilles injury sustained in the 2-1 win over Southampton in February.
Shaun Hutchinson and Kevin Nisbet are the other two injured players at the club.
Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi should continue partnering with Zian Flemming in attack.
Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara; Honeyman, Mitchell, Saville, Watmore; Flemming, Obafemi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman
|Defenders:
|Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding
|Midfielders:
|Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman, Mayor
|Forwards:
|Obafemi, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 24, 2023
|Millwall 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship
|May 8, 2023
|Millwall 3-4 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship
|October 1, 2022
|Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Millwall
|Championship
|March 8, 2022
|Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Millwall
|Championship
|August 14, 2021
|Millwall 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship