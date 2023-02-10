'A great partnership' - Leeds interim boss Skubal encouraged by USMNT duo of Adams and McKennie after Man Utd clash

Leeds interim coach Michael Skubala says the club is encouraged by Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie now that the two are together at club level.

Skubala pleased with USMNT duo

McKennie and Adams started against Man Utd

Rematch with Red Devils awaits

WHAT HAPPENED? Having joined during the January window, McKennie made his debut off the bench against Nottingham Forest before starting in midweek against Manchester United alongside his U.S. men's national team team-mate Adams.

The two went toe-to-toe with Manchester United's midfield in the 2-2 draw, with Skubala saying that the club knows there won't be any concerns about chemistry or fit with the two American stars.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Very talented players, very encouraging," Skubala said. "When we made that decision, that was part of the thinking: that we know they know each other. Apart from that, they have a great partnership on and off the pitch and we knew that as well. We hoped they'd play as well as they did together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were some positive early signs for the McKennie-Adams duo, with fellow American Brenden Aaronson joining the fray in the second half.

The three USMNT stars will need to impress a new manager soon, though, as Leeds continue their search for a permanent manager following Jesse Marsch's dismissal.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Up next is yet another match against Manchester United, with the Red Devils now set to visit Elland Road following the midweek draw at Old Trafford.