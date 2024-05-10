What is Half Time/Full Time Betting: Complete Guide on How to Bet on Half Time/Full Time Markets

Learn all about half time/full time betting and how to bet on it with our expert’s complete guide to betting on this markets in 2024.

Half-Time/Full-Time betting has become an increasingly popular way to play on football these days. It is relatively straightforward to understand and once done, opens up a brand new way to play.

How Does Half-Time/Full-Time Betting Work?

Half-time/full-time betting is a unique form of sports wagering that features betting on both halves of a football game. It involves predicting the result at half-time and then at full-time, who is winning or if it is a draw. adding an exciting layer to traditional result betting.

The market is often abbreviated to HT/FT, is a specific type of wager that includes two separate bets bundled into one.

There are nine possible combinations of these:

Home/Home: The home team leads at half-time and wins the match.

Home/Draw: The home team is ahead at half-time, but the game ends in a draw.

Home/Away: The home team leads at half-time, but the away team wins at full-time.

Draw/Home: The game is tied at half-time, but the home team wins.

Draw/Draw: The match is drawn at both half-time and full-time.

Draw/Away: The match is drawn at half-time, but the away team wins.

Away/Home: The away team is leading at half-time, but the home team wins the match.

Away/Draw: The away team leads at half-time, but the game ends in a draw.

Away/Away: The away team leads at half-time and wins the match.

If your prediction matches the actual half-time and full-time results, you win your bet.

This dual prediction requirement makes half-time/full-time bets more challenging but also more rewarding than other bet types,

Users have to have picked the result at both the 45 and 90-minute mark, instead of just one of these, and as such the odds can skyrocket, making it extremely valuable.

Winning with Half-Time/Full-Time Betting Strategies

A successful half-time/full-time betting strategy requires a keen understanding of the game and its dynamics. Here are a few strategies that we have found to be worth checking out.

Study Team Patterns: Some teams perform better in the first or second half. Understanding these patterns can help predict outcomes.

Some teams perform better in the first or second half. Understanding these patterns can help predict outcomes. Utilise the Draws: A common scenario in football is a draw at half-time with either team winning at full-time. This strategy is particularly useful when one team is slightly superior but not overwhelmingly so.

A common scenario in football is a draw at half-time with either team winning at full-time. This strategy is particularly useful when one team is slightly superior but not overwhelmingly so. Head-to-Head Statistics: Past games between the two teams can provide valuable insights into potential match outcomes.

Past games between the two teams can provide valuable insights into potential match outcomes. Consider the Underdogs: Underdogs often fight hard in the early stages of a match. Betting on them leading or holding onto a draw at half-time can yield high rewards.

These strategies can help players get an edge in the half-time/full-time markets but are not foolproof. Remember, football is a fickle game and even the best thought-out bets can fail on the day.

Understanding Half-Time/Full-Time Bets with Real Examples

Half-time/full-time bets can be a bit tricky to grasp without real-world examples. Let's delve into a few instances to clear up the process.

Consider a football match between Manchester United and Chelsea.

A bettor places a half-time/full-time bet predicting Manchester United/Chelsea.

This means they believe Manchester United will lead at half-time, but Chelsea will turn the game around and win at full-time.

If the match unfolds according to this prediction, the bettor wins the bet.

In another scenario, a bettor might place a bet on a match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

They predict a Draw/Arsenal outcome. This implies they expect the first half to end in a draw, but Arsenal to be victorious by full-time.

If the match ends in this fashion, the bettor's prediction is correct.

A third example might be a game between Liverpool and Manchester City. A bettor wagers on Liverpool/Liverpool.

Meaning they predict Liverpool to lead at half-time and continue their dominance to win at full-time.

Best Betting Sites for Half-Time/Full-Time Betting

bet365

With a dedicated window and some of the best odds in the UK, bet365 soar to the top of our list, with just how easy and valuable they make HT/FT betting.

A specialist drop-down menu covers all the possible outcomes of the game, and their odds are often some of the best sound.

Outside of this bet365 will also offer the players live updates on the match, just in case they aren't in a position to watch it.

This involves notifications for mobile users for goals, red cards and much more so they can keep up with their HT/FT making each half go their way.

So few other bookmakers offer this kind of service and with the nature of HT/FT bets players will want to stay up to date with all the ongoings in-match, something bet365 handily facilitates.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet offers a similar set of features to their users, making sure they offer their players a similar level of dedication.

Half-time/Full-Time markets are available for virtually all of their top-flight football matches, as well as their odds often being on par with some of the biggest sportsbooks in the UK.

Live updates are also available, helping players stay on top of their bets. Any customers will not be disappointed in Sky Bets' offerings when it comes to HT/FT markets.

SBK

SBK have earned their place in this list due to their fantastic array of football odds, with these often proving to be the best and most valuable in the UK right now.

Of course, having some of the best odds will always benefit the punter and this makes the SBK half-time/full-time markets well worth looking into.

Betfred

Any players getting involved with the HT/FT markets with Betfred will have a plethora to choose from, with them providing this market for loads of their football offerings.

This range is slightly smaller than some of the others on this list, however across all the bookmakers in the UK Betfred easily comes out near the top of this list.

Unibet

Unibet brings their players some excellent odds and prices and then follows this up by having HT/FT markets for tonnes of their football offerings.

Premier, Champions, Europa and Conference League, as well as Europe’s top five all have HT/FT available to be players, and this is much more than can be said for other betting sites in the UK.

Half-Time/Full-Time Betting FAQs

What is half time full time betting?

Half-time/Full-time betting is whereby a player attempts to accurately predict who will be winning, or if it is a draw, at both the half time and full time mark in the match.

This is essentially two bets in one, as both parts of the bet need to land in order for it to be considered a win.

Does half time full time betting include extra time?

No, half-time/full-time betting does not cover the extra time period also.

This is because full time is considered to be 90 minutes. Whilst the game may not end until after extra time or penalties, the full time mark is still the final whilst after 90 minutes.

Is half time full time the same as win both halves?

No, half time full time bets have far more variety to them.

To win both halves means one side will be winning the match at both the 45 and 90-minute mark. Half-time/Full-time allows players to change this up, as they can pick it to be a draw at either point, or even the other side to be winning.

What does half-time mean in football?

Half-time is simply the halfway point during a match of football. Always after the 45-minute mark, how long after depends on added time.