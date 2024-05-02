Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Odds: Bookies Undecided on Heavyweight Bout Winner

Get the latest Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Odds ahead of the huge heavyweight bout taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 18th.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet in Saudi Arabia on May 18th, with the winner set to unify the heavyweight division for the first time since Lennox Lewis did so in 1999.

This fight has been on the cards for some time now, but other commitments kept getting in the way for both fighters, with it being postponed more recently following Fury’s bout with Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC champion put the screws to Fury in this one, and a narrow victory left us questioning if he is a match for Usyk, with his camp’s request for more prep-time only enhancing these rumblings.

Presently the bookies have the fight going either way, but following Fury’s recent issues one wonders if they aren’t taking his form into account, instead focusing on his popularity in the UK.

Usyk vs Fury Betting Odds

Oleksandr Usyk to win @ 1/1 with Betano

Tyson Fury to win @ 4/5 with Betano

Usyk vs Fury Odds: Round Betting

Round Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk 1 100/1 100/1 2 100/1 100/1 3 66/1 80/1 4 50/1 66/1 5 40/1 50/1 6 33/1 40/1 7 25/1 40/1 8 25/1 40/1 9 25/1 40/1 10 25/1 33/1 11 28/` 40/1 12 40/1 50/1

Prior to his fight with Ngannou, which Fury won controversially by split decision, the 6’9 Englishman had put together four stoppages against some of the best heavyweights in the world.

He stopped Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte and Denontay Wilder twice via either TKO or straight KOs.

However, none of these have come before the 6th round, and it would be prudent to look beyond the halfway point for round betting.

Usyk follows a similar pattern, having not KO’d someone before the 6th round since back in 2015.

However unlike Fury, Usyk seems to prefer taking the fight to decision, rather than going for the spectacle shot, having only finished two of his last five fights.

On the whole, looking towards the later rounds seems to be the best option, but the contest may well end up going to decision given the similar fighting styles both these fighters possess.

Usyk vs Fury Odds: Fight Outcome

Method of Victory Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk KO, TKO or DQ 7/2 5/1 Decision or Technical Decision 7/4 2/1 Draw or Technical Draw 16/1 N/A

As alluded to earlier, Fury has been racking up the bodies of late, finishing his fights in style, but Usyk is another kettle of fish entirely, and this could give pause for concern to punters.

Five of Fury’s last six true boxing bouts have seen him finish the fight before the bell, with four back-to-back KOs or TKOs coming during this run.

Usyk records swings the complete opposite way however, with three stoppages and three decisions in his last six.

The odds seem to point towards the fight going to a decision, with these hovering around 2/1, whilst a stoppage is above 3/1.

Across their total pro fighting history, both have racked up far more stoppages than decision wins, but with the undisputed heavyweight of the world on the cards, one wonders if both will play the bout close to the chest, not wanting to take any undue risks.

This would point the fight in the direction of a decision, with neither going for the spectacle shot.

Usyk vs Fury Odds: Total Rounds

Total Rounds Over Under 2.5 1/100 20/1 3.5 1/66 14/1 4.5 1/33 10/1 5.5 1/20 8/1 6.5 1/12 6/1 7.5 1/7 4/1 8.5 1/5 10/3 9.5 2/7 5/2 10.5 1/3 9/4

How many rounds the two battling boxers stay in the ring is another option for bettors, who perhaps are unsure about a winner but are still looking for some decent value.

Fury hasn’t seen a fight go for less than six rounds since 2019, and whilst these haven't gone to the end, four have seen the 10+ round count hit.

Usyk contributes to the likelihood of this being a drawn out fight, with the Ukrainian having gone for seven or more rounds in every single fight since December of 2015.

The quick knockout hasn’t been in either fighter's repertoire for some time now, so a late over would seem a prudent wager in this one.

Usyk vs Fury Odds: Round Group Betting

Round Grouping Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Rounds 1-3 40/1 50/1 Rounds 4-6 16/1 20/1 Rounds 7-9 9/1 12/1 Rounds 10-12 12/1 14/1 Decision or Technical Decision 7/4 2/1 Draw or Technical Draw 16/1 N/A

The bout looks unlikely to end before the 6th round in reality, with neither fighter having accomplished this feat or some time now.

Records indicate if anyone is going to finish this fight early it will be Fury, with the Gypsy King boasting KO’s in the 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th rounds in four of his last five fights.

Usky did finish Daniel Dubois in the 9th his last time out, but this seemed to be a rarity, having gone the length with Anthony Joshua twice and Derek Chisora once before this.

Decision seems to be the prudent way to go if one is backing a Usyk win, but for those looking at Fury, a finish within either round 7-9 or 10-12 could be a good option.

Usyk vs Fury Odds: Fight to Go the Distance

Fight to go the distance Odds Yes 4/9 No 13/8

Looking at the odds provided by the bookies they clearly think the bout will end up going to a decision.

Of course Usyk’s records leans this way already and Fury being taken the whole way by Ngannou has impacted upon these massively.

12 rounds is a long time for heavyweights to be going at it, and with the power they possess one lucky punch could be enough to floor either man.

Title fights can so often bring out the worst in fighters, each wary of making a mistake, instead choosing to focus on defensive fighting and not giving anything away.

Let alone when one is striving to become the first undisputed champion of the world since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.

The all guns blazing approach seems unlikely to come from either fighter, and as such the fight looks set to go the distance.