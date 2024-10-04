Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday’s 20:00 Championship clash (3/10/24).

Leeds have made a decent start in their mission to make amends for last season’s promotion near-miss but face a tricky trip to the Stadium of Light this Friday and the Whites may have to settle for a point against in-form Sunderland.

Sunderland vs Leeds Betting Tips

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jobe Bellingham anytime goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jobe Bellingham to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Black Cats leaving Leeds luckless

Many predicted Leeds would lead from the front in the Championship this term but after eight games Sunderland sit top, suggesting the Whites are in for a tough game on Friday.

While Daniel Farke has an exceptional squad, Leeds have still shown signs of weakness, most recently in a 1-1 draw at Norwich on Tuesday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been flawless at home this term, winning all four of their games at the Stadium of Light to nil. That run which includes a 1-0 victory over rivals Middlesbrough and a success by the same scoreline against promotion-chasing Burnley.

The Black Cats will be dreaming of promotion after their strong start to life under Regis Le Bris and given that they held an in-form Leeds to a draw in the pair’s last meeting in April, it could pay to back these sides to share the points on Friday.

Sunderland vs Leeds Tip 1: Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Starlet Bellingham to shine again

With an average age of 22.9, Sunderland have the youngest squad in the Championship by some way, yet their talented youngsters have shown few signs of inexperience this term.

There have been plenty of exceptional performers among that plethora of youngsters this term but the name to stand out most - and not just because of his famous brother - is Jobe Bellingham.

The Black Cats midfielder has taken on more attacking impetus in recent games, notching seven shots in his last four appearances after managing just one in his previous four, and has been ploughing on with more frequency.

Bellingham netted in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Derby on Tuesday and with his form improving with every match - together with the fact he scored the winner in his side’s 1-0 success over Leeds last term - he is worth backing to score on Friday.

Sunderland vs Leeds Tip 2: Jobe Bellingham anytime goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Instrumental midfielder may be cautioned

Jude Bellingham is an exceptional goalscorer while also being a feisty character who is not afraid to get involved in the dirtier side of the game when required, as shown at Euro 2024, and his younger brother Jobe is no different.

The Sunderland midfielder has already been booked twice this term, has committed at least one foul in each of his league appearances this season and was booked in his side’s last clash with Leeds.

Bellingham could have his work cut out against a solid Leeds midfield and if things start going wrong for the Black Cats, he is a likely candidate to find his name in the referee’s book having been booked in Sunderland’s two most recent losses.

Sunderland vs Leeds Tip 3: Jobe Bellingham to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365