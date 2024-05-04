Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Tricky Trees

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips as the Tricky Trees try to avoid the drop.

Nottingham Forest will look to move away from the bottom three when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Blades' relegation was confirmed last week after their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United, and they are likely to finish the campaign at the bottom of the table, while they may even struggle to surpass 20 points.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are only one point above the drop zone, with Luton Town and Burnley breathing down their necks.

Neither side come into the game in good form, and it promises to be a tense affair in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

Blades vulnerable on home soil

There has been little to smile about as a Sheffield United fan this season, and there's every chance their fanbase is excited to return to the Championship, where they can be competitive again.

The Blades started the season with Paul Heckingbottom in charge before rehiring Chris Wilder, but even his return has failed to work.

United have improved their performances, but have struggled to pick up results and are yet to find some consistency at home. Wilder's side have only registered two wins all season at Bramall Lane and there's the sense his players have downed tools now they know their fate.

Forest have only won twice on the road, but their need for three points is far greater. The Blades have conceded 13 goals in three games, and while they may unsettle Forest with a goal of their own, they should come unstuck at home once again.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Nottingham Forest to win and both teams to score @ 19/10 with Betano

Gibbs-White to lead the way

Forest will lean heavily on playmaker Gibbs-White on Saturday. The 24-year-old has five goals and seven assists to his name this season, while he leads the way in attempted shots for Forest.

The former Wolves man has tried his luck 64 times this season, 13 more than any of his team-mates, and Santo will allow him free reign once again to try and get his team over the line.

While Forest are desperate for three points, this game is unlikely to contain many set-pieces.

The two teams have won the fewest corners all season, averaging less than four a game each, so expect a low set-piece count on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: BetBuilder - Under 10.5 corners and Morgan Gibbs-White 2+ shots @ 8/5 with Betano

Wood can fire Forest to victory

New Zealand international Wood has enjoyed himself under Santo and he has netted 12 goals this season for Forest.

While he can be wasteful in front of goal, Wood gets into some fantastic positions, and he should be given plenty of chances to score against Sheffield United.

United have already conceded 97 goals, at an average of 2.8 per game. If they switch off, which they are likely to do, Wood should be on hand to fire Forest into the lead.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Chris Wood first goalscorer @ 14/5 with Betano