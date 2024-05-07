PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Dortmund can fend off Parisian challenge

Our football betting expert offers his PSG vs Borussia Dortmund predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Dortmund hold a 1-0 lead after victory in the first leg in front of the Yellow Wall and the German outfit will be looking to hold onto their advantage when they travel to take on Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG v Dortmund Betting Tips

Dortmund can dominate wounded PSG

Dortmund head to the Parc des Princes with a 1-0 lead after success in Germany last week and the prices look to underrate the chances of Die Borussen completing the job.

Niclas Fullkrug's strike in front of the yellow wall will allow Edin Terzic's men to sit in with their 1-0 advantage, which could fend off PSG's most potent weapon.

Kylian Mbappe is the Red and Blues standout performer, but the Frenchman's pace won't be as valuable without space on the counterattack.

Luis Enrique's men have the advantage of having a clear week to prepare for their European commitments and the Parisians have cruised to the Ligue 1 title. However, there are far stiffer tests to overcome on the continent, and PSG will have to do it without Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe.

It's worth remembering that the French side were beaten at Newcastle and Milan in the group stage of the competition and they were heading home before Ronald Araujo's red card turned their quarter-final with Barcelona on its head.

At 11/10, Dortmund look a good bet to be walking down Wembley Way on the 1st June.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 1: Dortmund to qualify @ 11/10 with betano

Disappointment could lead to cautions for PSG

PSG have been shown 29 yellow cards in the Champions League this season and that brings back memories of previous European ill-discipline.

The Red and Blues were shown four yellow cards when they lost to Real Madrid in this competition two years ago, and they barely resembled a football team when they received four cautions and a red card when Manchester City knocked them out of the Champions League three years ago.

Achram Hakimi has been cautioned three times in this season’s competition and looks a good price to enter the referee’s notebook.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 2: Achram Hakimi to be carded - 90 mins @ 16/5 with Betano

Disciplined Dortmund can keep the goal count down

PSG need to find the net to get back into the tie, but that doesn't mean the goals will flow in Paris.

Dortmund have the discipline and structure to keep PSG at bay, and it's not in Dortmund's interest for this second leg to develop into a ding-dong battle.

Chances were fairly limited in Die Borussen's 1-0 Signal Iduna Park first-leg victory and it could be a similar story in the return leg.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 3: Total Goals - Under 2.5 goals @ 21/10 with Betano