Olympiakos vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Greeks should stand firm

Bidding to become only the second Greek club to reach the final of a major UEFA competition, Olympiakos welcome Aston Villa to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday with a healthy advantage behind them.

The Greek Super League club prevailed 4-2 at Villa Park in the first leg thanks to a hat-trick from Ayoub El Kaabi and they are on the cusp of reaching the Europa Conference League final in which they will face either Club Brugge or Fiorentina.

Olympiakos can hold their own in Piraeus

It will take some effort from Aston Villa to overturn the deficit in this Europa Conference League semi-final with Unai Emery's men needing to win by three or more goals in order to progress.

A victory by two goals would take the match to extra-time and potentially penalties but Villa's recent form is unlikely to fill fans with much confidence.

Villa have won just one of their last five matches and an impressive season looks set to finish with a whimper rather than a bang.

They were thoroughly outplayed away at Brighton on Sunday, losing 1-0 at the Amex Stadium, where they managed just one shot on target.

Olympiakos, meanwhile, had the week off from domestic action and head into this contest unbeaten in four matches, so back them to avoid defeat on their own patch in this second leg.

Goals should fly as Villa chase tie

The first leg between these sides was pulsating, producing a total of six goals with three coming before the break and three coming in the second half.

And another high-octane match could be on the cards in Greece.

Villa have to attack, knowing anything less than a two-goal victory will deny them extra time and they ultimately have nothing to lose.

It would be no surprise if Olympiakos adopt a conservative approach to protect their lead in this tie but that could be risky and an early Villa goal could mean Jose Luis Mendilibar's men push for goals themselves.

Both teams have goalscorers in their ranks and over 3.5 goals looks like another shrewd bet.

El Kaabi can strike again in semi-final tie

The star of the show in the first leg of this Europa Conference League semi-final was undoubtedly El Kaabi, who sealed an impressive hat-trick with his penalty in the 56th minute at Villa Park.

That took the forward's tournament goal tally to eight in seven matches played and, in what should be a pretty open affair, he could again get on the scoresheet.

With 15 goals in 21 matches, El Kaabi is also the leading scorer in the Greek Super League this season and he certainly knows where the net is.

