Norwich vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Norwich to muddy the Whites

Our football betting expert offers his Norwich vs Leeds betting tips and predictions ahead of Sunday's Championship playoff semi-final first leg.

After missing out on automatic promotion, Leeds head to Norwich for the first leg of their play-off semi-final. The Whites need to turn around some poor form, but they head to a City side who will look to build on a strong finish to their campaign.

Norwich vs Leeds Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 4/6 with bet365

Norwich to win @ 9/4 with bet365

Josh Sargent to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Another high-scoring clash for Leeds

Leeds lost three of their final four games of the season to miss out on automatic promotion, with defensive issues playing a big part in Daniel Farke’s side falling short of a top-two finish.

Farke has plenty of Championship success under his belt after winning two promotions with Norwich, but neither of those came via the play-offs. This is uncharted territory for the German, who has to arrest his team’s slump.

Leeds head into Sunday’s clash having conceded twice or more in each of their last four away games. They conceded at least once in 61% of their away games this season, so a visit to the Canaries should be a test for their backline.

Norwich head into the game with both teams scoring in three of their last four at home and with two attack-minded sides set to go at each other, back both teams to find the net.

Home form can help the Canaries to victory

Norwich had a shaky home run from September to early November which saw them lose four of five home games, including a 3-2 loss to Leeds. However, they bounced back from that tough spell to kick-start a run which led them into the play-offs.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last 15 home games, winning 11 of those matches. The hosts meet a Leeds side who have lost to QPR and Coventry within their last three away trips and, with the Whites conceding too many goals on the road, Norwich are good value for a first-leg victory.

Sargent to star at Carrow Road again

A big part of City’s strong finish to the season was forward Josh Sargent, who ended the campaign with 16 goals. He scored 11 of those at Carrow Road, while he found the net in nine of his final 11 home league games this season.

Sargent’s great run isn’t reflected in the betting, despite him scoring against Swansea in their final home game of the campaign.

The American is 12/5 to find the net against a Leeds side who are struggling defensively. Back him to continue an excellent run at Carrow Road with another goal in his final appearance there of the campaign.

