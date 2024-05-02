Betano Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide - May 2024

Learn all you need to know with our Betano review as we cover everything their sportsbook has to offer to UK bettors in May 2024.

Introduction to Betano

Betano has finally landed in the UK following roaring success all over the globe, with those based in the UK now able to sign-up and bet with their online sportsbook as of May 2nd.

Given their worldwide popularity, it shouldn't take Betano too long to grow into a firm fan favourite and become one of the best betting sites in the UK.

Betano Exclusive Sign-Up Offer

Betano have entered the UK market with a bang, offering what is possibly one of the most unique sign up offers we have ever seen given new customers are able to win tickets to any England Euro 2024 game, as well as a £10 free bet from a £10 stake.

Two hospitality tickets to one of England's group games against either Serbia, Denmark or Slovenia are up for grabs, with six tickets in total available.

The value of these is almost immeasurable, and three lucky winners will be going to Germany to watch England play.

Betano Sports Markets

Betano came in wonderfully prepared for the wide range of betting markets for UK players to bet on.

All the popular options like football and horse racing are well represented as well as other options such as tennis, golf, greyhounds and cricket.

Betano specialise in football thus their markets for this are expectedly very strong, with all of the regular markets such as goals, corners, cards and correct scores offered in abundance.

Players can also place bet builders too, with these allowing bettors to combine any number of selections within a single game to create a larger bet with higher odds.

Some of the markets that are regularly offered by other bookmakers are missing, particularly in the player props region, but with a raft of other options, players will never be left short of options.

Horse racing comes in a close second to their football offerings, with races and meets spanning the globe in offer.

Almost all of the daily UK and Irish races are available, with their live odds updating allows bettors to get the best prices at any given moment.

For a brand new betting site to hit the ground running like this with such a wealth of markets is truly impressive, and as such, Betano should be commended for their efforts.

Betano In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

Betano takes their in-play betting extremely seriously, and are a great option for anyone looking to stake on a range of live events.

Their dedicated ‘In-Play’ tab, found on the left-hand side of their interface, provides quick and timely access to any of the wide-ranging live sports that they provide odds for.

This ease of access is often crucial when it comes to in-play betting as players want access to the markets and odds as quickly as possible before they shift out of favour.

In this vein Betano continues their excellence by updating odds seamlessly, which means they always offer strong prices for a plethora of markets.

Serious effort has clearly gone into creating Betano’s live betting options, and it is great to see such care given to what has become an incredibly important part of the betting landscape.

As of the time of writing Betano currently only has live streaming available for a select set of sports, the biggest of these being horse racing.

The quality of the stream itself is fairly strong, with little-to-no lag experienced when tuning in.

Betano Desktop & App Interface

Newer betting sites can often struggle with their online website and app, often encountering teething issues that can put off brand-new players.

However, Betano were pleasantly surprising when it comes to this category, providing two online platforms that have performed admirably.

The online site itself is clearly focused towards providing users with a pleasant betting experience, with clearly defined menus and tabs, allowing for seamless and easy navigation.

No lagging or freezing screen means the player can access whatever they are looking for whenever without any halt, and as mentioned above, their odds are constantly updated so no one misses out on the best price available.

The app itself follows many of the same principles, but it has clearly been completely redesigned for mobile.

This means it not only fits perfectly but works in the same ilk, offering a far easier and more timely betting experience than breaking out the computer.

For a new betting site to hit the ground running as Betano have, particularly when it comes to dealing with their user interfaces, is very impressive.

Betano Security

Betano have been trusted by well over two million users around the globe, operating in Europe and South America most prevalently, and they wouldn’t have launched in the UK if they weren't confident in their ability to safeguard their players.

This includes specialist encryption software that keeps users' details safe once entered, as well as an SSL certificate that ensures any player data is sufficiently protected from outside persons.

On top of all of this, Betano have had to secure a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. This means they have to protect their player sensitive and personal information under the threat of UK law, this users can be assured they're safe and secure to bet with.

Responsible Gambling with Betano

Responsible gambling is a core tenant of Betano’s philosophy, and they are committed to helping any and all bettors to ensure all are safe when playing.

Deposit limits and time-outs are in place to ensure players are not exceeding their pre-set spending limit, or spending an undue amount of time in the betting site.

Both are extremely useful for all kinds of players, helping everyone keep a handle on their betting.

Self-exclusions and time-outs are also in place, enabling customers to take a pre-set or permanent break from their betting sites. Again this can be used by anyone and can be incredibly helpful for all bettors out there.

They are also partnered with a range of responsible gambling charities and tools, all of which can help any and all players in need, with these being as follows:

GamCare

BeGambleAware

GamStop

Therapy for Gambling Addiction

Gamblers Anonymous

Money Advice Service

Gamblock

Betblocker

Betano Payment Methods

Managing your funds has never been easier than with Betano, with both depositing and withdrawing easily manageable via the profile tab located in the upper right portion of the screen.

They have also brought with them a handy number of payment methods, all of which are listed down below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Card None £5 Immediate £10 24 Hours PayPal (Ewallets) None £10 Immediate £10 24 Hours Google Pay None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 24 Hours

Betano Customer Service

Operator Betano Phone Number 07360 539 790 (Text Only) Email help@betano.co.uk Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Betano have made sure that no customer will struggle to get the help they need, what with so many different avenues of receiving support, meaning all players are extremely well looked after.

Their handy set of FAQs prove to be extremely useful, with these allowing for bettors to read smaller articles dedicated towards certain questions and queries that have been previously asked.

Anyone requiring more specialised aid can access this via any of the live chat, email or text message functions, all of which will put them in direct contact with a member of the Betano customer support team.

The phone number is text only however, and phone calls will not be accepted on the line so be aware of this.

So few betting sites have this level of customer support, let alone one given a bookie that's only just launched in the UK.

Betano Review Summary

For anyone looking for a new betting site, Betano is the place to go. They're set to hit the ground running given the overall quality of their bookmaker, and will quickly become a great option for any and all bettors.

The sign up offer gives customers the chance to win tickets to Euros, which alone for this chance would be enough to tempt anyone, as well as getting an extra £10 in free bets.

Once done players will have access to a plethora of betting markets and options covering everything from football and horse racing to golf, tennis and even some US Sports.

Getting involved in any of these is extremely easy with an impressive site and betting app facilitating an easy and seamless betting experience.

The final feature of players to be aware of is their excellent customer service apparatus, boasting four separate methods of receiving aid, with three of these putting users in direct contact with a real person.

Betano prove to be a great option for anyone looking for a brand-new betting site, and with our exclusive sign up offer, there is no better time than to give them a go.