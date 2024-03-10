Arsenal vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Back Gunners To Clinch Thriller

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Brentford predictions and betting tips for their Premier League tussle on Saturday evening.

Arsenal are piling up the goals and the points as they play their part in a thrilling three-way title fight and the odds suggest that struggling Brentford aren’t going to be putting a dent in the Gunners’ prospects.

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Tips

Arsenal Win & Both Teams to Score @ 7/4 with bet365

Arsenal Over 6.5 Shots on Target @ 5/6 with bet365

Nathan Collins Under 36.5 Passes @ 5/6 with bet365

Busy Bees Can Play Part In Emirates Loss

Arsenal are making a habit of battering lesser opponents during their current title challenge and it would surprise no one if they take Brentford to the cleaners in the Saturday evening slot at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are on a sublime seven-game winning streak in the league in a sequence that has seen them rack up 31 goals. They are creating chances for fun and taking many of them but they will be tested by a Brentford side who won’t go down quietly.

Brentford will be defending for long periods but they are a threat on the counter with the pace of the likes of Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa.

In the last six weeks they have played Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, West Ham and Chelsea and found the net against all of them.

Both teams have scored in 11 of their last 13 matches in all competitions and that looks likely again here - with Arsenal ultimately celebrating the victory at the end of an exciting affair.

Arsenal vs Brentford Tip 1: Arsenal & Both Teams To Score @ 7/4 with bet365

Hot Shot Gunners Can Fire Up Big Haul

It goes without saying that Arsenal have been piling up plenty of shots on goal during their hot streak.

They registered 10 shots on target at Bramall Lane on Monday night, converting six of them in a 6-0 win, and they could have really won by more.

There is a relentlessness about Mikel Arteta’s title challengers and they are well aware that, in potentially one of the most exciting championship fights for years, goal difference could prove decisive.

To that end, and blessed with world-class strike power in the starting 11 as well as off the bench, don’t expect any letting up from Arsenal, even if they put this game to bed early.

In six matches during this recent seven-game winning run they have amassed seven or more shots on target and, roared on by their home crowd, they can get there again.

Arsenal vs Brentford Tip 2: Arsenal Over 6.5 Shots on Target @ 5/6 with bet365

Don’t Pass Up Collins Bet Chance

Brentford only enjoyed 32 percent possession at home against Chelsea last time out and they are likely to see even less of the ball against the dominant Gunners at the Emirates.

Bees’ centre-back Nathan Collins managed just 29 passes against Chelsea, so it seems likely he will struggle to improve upon that against Arsenal and he is almost certain not to get even remotely close to the 36.5 he is pencilled in for.

Arsenal vs Brentford Tip 3: Nathan Collins Under 36.5 Passes @ 5/6 with bet365