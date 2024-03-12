Best Cheltenham Betting Sites: Top Bookmakers for 2024 Festival Ranked

Learn all about the best Cheltenham betting sites to use with our expert's guide to the top bookies to use when betting on the festival in 2024.

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites for 2024 Festival

Top 5 Cheltenham Betting Sites Ranked

1.Betfred

Betfred are one of the best bookmakers to use when it comes to betting on Cheltenham this week, with their sportsbook offering everything that a top Cheltenham betting site should.

Both radio and live streaming services are offered for each and every race, meaning users can tune in to see how their bets perform throughout the day.

Win and each ways markets are offered, whilst forecast and specials markets on offer, allowing users a strong level of variety when betting on the festival this week.

Tips and information on the course are offered for each of this week's 28 races at the festival, with this being provided by a third-party organisation in the form of the Racing Post.

Their welcome offer allows users to claim a huge £50 welcome bonus ahead of the festival, whilst they also boast a strong range of existing customer offers as well.

Both extra places each way and money-back specials are offered for select races throughout the week, with with NRNB and odds boosts are also offered sparingly.

Overall, when it comes to betting on Cheltenham this week, you can't go wrong with Betfred.

Get your Betfred Promo Code

2. bet365

bet356 are comfortably one of the UK’s favourite bookmakers, and as such have grown into a true powerhouse, offering what is easily one of the best betting sites around for Cheltenham.

They've a page dedicated to the festival, allowing punters to see each race, the runners and their odds, as well as a drop-down menu detailing each horse's form and preferred surface.

This is then joined by any promotions available for the upcoming races including their ‘Odds Boosts' and 'Super Boosts’ which can seriously enhance the prices of some selections, offering players some of the best prices out there.

Outside of this, their betting markets are impressive, with players even being able to tailor the race to their betting style, offering 1,2,3 bets or player-chosen extra places, with specially tailored odds for each and every single horse.

All of this in combination singles bet365 as having one of the best betting sites for Cheltenham.

Get your bet365 bonus code

3. Sky Bet

Sky Bet earn their place on our list thanks to their continued excellence when it comes to horse racing betting, something that is no doubt set to continue for Cheltenham this week.

In terms of prices and odds, they maintain an excellent degree of competitiveness, sitting just behind that of bet365 and Betfred in terms of true value.

Price boosts are offered on a number of races at Cheltenham every single day, with the festival also take prime spots on their betting hub.

This ensures players have timely access to the latest and best possible odds up to seconds before each race starts.

Finally, Sky Bet have broken out their ‘Money Back as Cash' offer for the very first race of Cheltenham, the ‘Sky Bet Supreme’.

Supremely handy and offering players an almost win-win style scenario, as players could perhaps take a chance on a horse with long odds in the first race.

It it wins the payout could set players up for the festival, however there's no need to worry if not as the bet will be refunded as real cash to users up to a certain amount.

Get the Sky Bet New Customer Offer

4. BoyleSports

BoyleSports prides themselves on the horse racing offerings given they're an Irish-founded site, and as such are in their element come Cheltenham time.

Their dedication to horse racing shines through in their markets, which are not only some of the widest offerings around but also offers players some of the best betting opportunities around.

Punters are able to create everything from ‘Trixies’ and ‘Lucky 15s’ all the way up to ‘Goliaths' and ‘Super Heinz’, with Boylesports even having dedicated tools to help people create these.

They have a dedicated window for the festival, making life that much easier for everyone looking to bet on the races, with these can all easily found via the homepage.

They also offer players one of the widest sets of promotions, around with ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ for both singles and multiples, ‘Extra Places' and even ‘Money-Back Specials' offered for selected races.

BoyleSports have geared up massively for Cheltenham, and are well worth looking into for anyone looking to get involved with the races.

Claim the BoyleSports sign-up offer

5. Unibet

Unibet makes their way up our list thanks to their specialist ‘Racing’ page, ensuring players get one of the best interfaces for everything to do with Cheltenham this week.

Bettors need not navigate around other offerings and markets but are instead taken straight to their specific Cheltenham page, simplifying the process massively.

This handy redirect will prove extremely useful during the festival, allowing users quick and timely access to fast-changing markets, ensuring they can get the very best prices at any moment.

Unibet equally excels in this area, bringing their users a fantastic set of horse racing odds, such that they often surpass most other bookmakers out there without even needing to offer price boosts.

Having this specialised menu, alongside some of the best base horse racing odds, sets players up remarkably well for Cheltenham, and mark Unibet out as an excellent option for the festival.

Claim the Unibet sign-up offer

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview: Paul Townend Backed to Impress on Champion Day

Cheltenham festival is finally here, with the 2024 edition getting underway at 1.30 this afternoon, with seven races place across this afternoon as the biggest horse racing event of the year commences.

Jockey Paul Townend is expected to impress this afternoon, with the 33-year-old riding a number of favourites across today's seven races.

He's riding the favourites in the 1.30 in the form of Tullyhill, with Mystical Power not far behind in the odds ahead of the first race of the afternoon.

He'll also be seated for Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle Chase, with only Il Etait Temps able to get close to him in the betting.

The Ultima Handicap Chase is easily the most difficult race to call today, with 23 horses competing in total, with not much to split the four favourites, all of which are priced between 6/1 and 7/1.

The Champion Hurdle at 3.30 shouldn't provide any shocks if the odds are anything to go off, with Townend riding huge favourite State Man, who's priced as low as 4/9 to claim the win.

Townend is riding yet another favourite in the 4.10 Mares' Hurdle in the form of Lossiemouth, with the closest horses to him in the betting coming in the form of Ashroe Diamond and Love Envoi at 8/1 and 9/1 respectively.

Another hard race to call comes at 4.50 in the form of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap, with the favourite, Milan Tino, priced as high as 11/2 to claim the win, with the likes of Liari, Lark In The Mornin and Ndaawi not far behind.

The final race of the day takes place at 5.30, with the two favourites, Embassy Gardens and Corbetts Cross, partially clear in the betting given they're priced at 7/4 and 5/2 respectively ahead of the off.

Claim the best Cheltenham free bets & betting offers with our guide

UK Bookmaker Awards Explained

The UK Bookmakers Awards are our landmark system that we use to break down and evaluate all of the bookmakers mentioned.

Stemming from an entirely analytical basis, our team of more than 15 people work year-round to ensure users know who the best bookmakers out there are and why.

All rankings are broken down into eight categories, accompanied by the final overall ranking.

These rankings are compiled via the following methods:

First-hand experience and testing over a 12-month period

Over 1.2 million points of data collected during this time

Deep dives into multiple aspects of the betting sites, including odds for horse racing, betting experience and live-streaming

Qualitative and quantitative data used to inform the final rankings

What are the best Cheltenham betting sites for Horse Racing Odds?

Horse racing odds are crucially important for Cheltenham, with all players will be in very good hands with any of the above bookmakers, with the likes of bet365, Unibet and Sky Bet performing particularly well in this specific category.

Despite this, odds can vary depending on the face, therefore it can be worth shopping around, pre-race or even on their ante-post markets to see if there are better options.

This metric also doesn’t apply to any price boost or odds enhancements out there, and these can often provide the best value out there.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Ladbrokes 3 888 Sport 4 Unibet 5 Sky Bet

What are the best Cheltenham betting sites for betting experience?

Cheltenham can be one of the most popular betting times of the year, and therefore any new or existing customers will want a seamless and straightforward experience when playing on any betting site.

We combined both the fluidity of their mobile app, alongside their live streaming services and a player-tested ease of use aspect into our final ranking.

Four of our best Cheltenham betting sites rank inside the top five, demonstrating how impressive each site is in this regard, and our commitment to ensuring our readers know who will provide them with the best betting experience and why.

Players will not be disappointed with any aspect of these betting sites, particularly not when it comes to their offerings for Cheltenham, with each certainly going out of their way to provide the best betting experience for the festival.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Sky Bet 3 Unibet 4 William Hill 5 Betway

About the Author - Tom Fuller

As an avid horse bettor, Cheltenham is one of my favourite times of the year, as I spend much of my time gearing up for the festival by checking out all the best festival betting sites out there.

This is to figure out which bookies I will be using across the four days, claiming their sign-up offers in the process.

Over the years I have developed a keen understanding of which are the best and why, be this for their odds or just the general ease and simplicity of playing with them.

All of this experience, verging on seven years worth now, has gone into this review, so you too can know the best Cheltenham betting sites in the UK right now.

How to sign up and bet with a Cheltenham betting site?

Signing up with a Cheltenham betting site is incredibly easy, with users just needing to follow these steps in order to get involved:

Head to one of the sportsbooks via the links above Begin the account creation process Enter personal details such as name, email and home address Enter any promo code if required Choose your username and password Finish up the account creation process Make your initial deposit Claim the sign-up offer that's available via your bookmaker of choice Choose the market you want to bet on and place it into your bet slip Choose your stake and click 'Place Bet' Winnings for successful bets will be paid out shortly after the race has finished

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites FAQs

Where can I bet on Cheltenham?

All of the sites listed in this article are the best bookmakers to side with when it comes to betting on the 2024 Cheltenham festival this week.

Every bookie excels in different areas in terms of Cheltenham betting, thus it's worth signing up with a variety of them to make sure you don't miss out on any markets and offers throughout the week.

What is the best Cheltenham betting site?

All of the bookmakers listed above are the best Cheltenham betting sites to use when betting on this year's festival.

Although it's fair to say the likes of bet365, Betfred and BoyleSports are the standout options when it comes to betting on the festival this year.

Can I livestream Cheltenham?

Yes, a huge range of bookmakers will offer live streaming when it comes to the festival this year, with every race streamed directly to your phone or tablet.

The likes of bet365 and Sky bet excel when it comes to live streaming, with fast, high-quality streamed offered for all of this week's 28 races.

It's important to remember that some bookmakers requiring users to fulfil certain requirements before they're able to watch, such as having a bet on the race you wish to stream, however most will only require you to have a funded account.

How do I bet on Cheltenham?

In order to bet on Cheltenham, simply choose your betting site of choice via the list in this piece and create your account.

Once done, make your initial deposit and choose the horse you want to bet on, with you then just needing to choose your stake and place your bet to get yourself involved.