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'I'm sad... don't celebrate' - Patrice Evra tells Man Utd fans why they shouldn't rejoice at Pep Guardiola leaving Man City
Guardiola leaving Man City after winning 20 trophies
United have found themselves operating in the sizable shadow cast by Guardiola for much of the Catalan coach’s 10-year reign in the blue half of their city. The Red Devils have been left watching on as 20 trophies have headed to the Etihad - with that haul including six top-flight titles and a Champions League crown.
Across the same era, United have just five pieces of silverware to show for their efforts - with domestic dominance yet to be restored at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’. The tide could, however, be turning again.
Michael Carrick has breathed new life into a sleeping giant, with many tipping the Red Devils to become serious title contenders again in 2026-27. Guardiola will not be around to provide opposition in that department.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will walk away from a demanding role once the current campaign comes to a close - on the back of further Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs - with a period of rest being mooted alongside links to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League title-winning Al-Nassr team.
Evra sad to see Guardiola severing ties with City
United followers are understandably delighted to see a formidable foe bowing out, but Evra says this is no time to rejoice. The former Red Devils defender - who savoured Premier League and Champions League success of his own when turning out in Manchester - has told GOAL while speaking in association with Stake: “I'm sad. I'm sad because he's manager. I respect a lot what he gives. No, I give him a farewell.
“Why should I be happy? Because the structure of the club is stronger than any player and any manager. So guys, don't celebrate. First, don't celebrate too fast. I don't see the fall of City, honestly.
“I am sad because we are losing a great manager. I don't know if he's going to stay in the Premier League or whatever. So I'm sad losing Pep Guardiola for the football.”
Why is Guardiola going? Catalan coach's exit statement
When revealing to the world that the exit rumours which have been raging for some are true, Guardiola said in a statement released on City’s official website: “What a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.
“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too. We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way.
“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me. It has been so f****** fun. Love you all.”
- Getty/GOAL
Carrick gets Man Utd job as City line up next boss
Guardiola’s decision to walk away means that permanent managerial appointments will be made on both sides of Manchester this summer. The expectation is that former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca - who has previously worked alongside Guardiola at City - will be charged with the unenviable task of following in illustrious footsteps at the Etihad.
Over at Old Trafford, interim head coach Carrick has seen a surge towards Champions League qualification rewarded with a full-time contract - as the former Red Devils midfielder is trusted with a healthy transfer budget and ambitious plans to recapture the Premier League title.