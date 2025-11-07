Getty/GOAL
Sir Alex Ferguson toasts Pep Guardiola after Man City boss joins Man Utd legend in exclusive '1,000 Club'
Guardiola's coaching career
Guardiola began his career in the dugout at Barcelona, being promoted from their B team into the top job at Camp Nou in 2008. He oversaw a remarkable era of success there, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta helping the Blaugrana to La Liga and Champions League triumphs.
After four years in the most demanding of roles, Guardiola’s next port of call came in Germany as he took the reins at Bayern Munich. More domestic trophy triumphs were enjoyed there, with a stint at the Allianz Arena brought to a close after three years.
In the summer of 2016, Guardiola agreed to fill a Premier League opening in Manchester. He has guided City to 18 honours, including six top-flight titles and a Champions League crown which formed part of a historic Treble in 2022-23. His contract has been extended through to 2027, which will take him beyond a decade of loyal service at the Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola proud of achievement
Guardiola is already assured of a place among the managerial greats, with that standing set to be enhanced when reaching 1,000 games in the dugout. Said milestone will be hit when City play host to old adversaries Liverpool on Sunday.
Guardiola has told the official website of the LMA: "Being a member of the League Managers Association is very important to me so I am really, really honoured to join the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club. I am humbled to be inducted into such an esteemed club that includes Sir Alex Ferguson and many managerial peers that I have enjoyed competing against over the years. I am so proud to be reaching 1,000 games as a manager which has always been a special ambition for me.
"I would like to pay tribute to my family and friends for their support over the years as well as my players, staff and colleagues at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City who have helped me to reach this special landmark."
Reaction from Man Utd legend Ferguson
Former United boss Ferguson, who delivered 13 Premier League titles to Old Trafford during his reign, said of Guardiola: "Pep! I am absolutely delighted to welcome you to join the prestigious LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club. Your deep love and passion for the game has always been so evident and you should be very proud of the indelible impact you continue to have across the global game.
"Reaching 1,000 matches and achieving such longevity in football is a landmark that can never be underestimated and, to continue to deliver league, Champions League and domestic cup titles in three of Europe’s most competitive leagues is outstanding. I look forward to celebrating with you at an LMA gala dinner to formally induct you into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club."
LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan OBE added: "Pep has dedicated his entire career to achieving excellence, driven by an unmatched will to win and a world-renowned style. His achievements and success in Spain, Germany, and England are unprecedented, and his influence continues to shape the game for future generations.
"Pep’s achievements rank among the most remarkable in football history, and on behalf of the entire League Managers Association, I offer my sincerest congratulations to him on reaching such a prestigious milestone."
1,000 Club: Other names on the list
Guardiola is set to become the 39th manager in the modern era of English football to reach 1,000 games as a coach. Alongside Ferguson, Mourinho and Wenger, other names on that star-studded list include Brian Clough, Carlo Ancelotti, Sir Matt Busby, Roy Hodgson, Jurgen Klopp, Sir Bobby Robson, David Moyes and Neil Warnock.
