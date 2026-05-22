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Pep Guardiola's agent confirms Al-Nassr contact amid reports of possible Cristiano Ronaldo partnership at Saudi Pro League champions
Saudi giants approached departing Man City mastermind
Guardiola rattled the footballing world by officially announcing his summer departure from City, concluding a transformative, trophy-laden 10-year tenure. Seizing upon this monumental administrative shift, newly crowned Saudi champions Al-Nassr launched an ambitious pursuit to lure the tactician to Riyadh. After winning the Saudi Premier League and AFC Champions League Two, coach Jorge Jesus has stepped down, sparking further speculation.
Reports emerged that the club offered a staggering world-record salary package to unite the manager with Ronaldo, forcing Guardiola's long-term representative, Josep Maria Orobitg, to publicly clarify the exact nature of these negotiations.
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Orobitg dismisses record figures
Addressing widespread speculation that Al-Nassr had tempted the Catalan coach with a multi-million pound packet worth nearly €130 million per season, Orobitg moved quickly to dismiss the astronomical figures. Speaking to Saudi outlet Okaz, he said: "There was contact a month and a half ago, just contact, without any commitment or written offer. It's not that much money."
No further talks planned, says agent
The call from Al-Nassr is not the only inquiry arriving from the Gulf region, as footballing authorities look to capitalise on the manager's sudden availability.
Revealing secondary discussions with the national setup while remaining realistic about a total agreement, Orobitg added: "There was also contact with the Saudi Arabian Federation about 15 days ago, but there will be no further contact for the time being. At the moment, none of them have much of a chance of signing Guardiola."
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Etihad farewell precedes job switch for Guardiola
Guardiola will take charge of City for the final time on Sunday when his side host Aston Villa in an emotional season finale. Once the post-match formalities are completed, the focus will shift to his impending executive responsibilities as a Global Ambassador for the City Football Group.