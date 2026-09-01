'I didn't hesitate' - Newcastle push summer spending to £262m with the £51m deadline day capture of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle have finalised a deal worth £51m to bring Fernandez-Pardo to St James' Park. The forward has put pen to paper on a long-term contract and will wear the No 20 shirt for the club.

Newcastle have now spent a remarkable £262m during the summer transfer window, adding Fernandez-Pardo just days after securing Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City. Fernandez-Pardo arrives having scored eight goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, which earned him a place in the Belgium squad for the World Cup after he switched his international allegiance from Spain.