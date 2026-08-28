Newcastle United are chasing a late deal for Lille striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, hoping to hand manager Matias Jaissle a different attacking option that suits his style.

Fernandez-Pardo, 21, has long been a target for Newcastle. He sat high on the club's list of priorities when the summer window opened.

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Landing the Belgium international looked tricky, with Newcastle unable to offer European football, but the English club picked up some encouraging signs in recent days and began working towards an agreement with Lille, according to British newspaper "The Telegraph".

The player is open to a move, Newcastle have been told, provided the fee can be agreed. Lille want around 60 million pounds sterling for Fernandez-Pardo, who can operate in more than one attacking position.

Newcastle may yet drive that figure down. The player has made clear he wants to leave the French club this summer.

With the talks far from settled, Newcastle have also explored a deal for Stuttgart's Bilal El Khannouss, having learned the financial terms needed to sign the 22-year-old Morocco international.

Talks over El Khannouss could gather pace if the Fernandez-Pardo deal stalls. Newcastle have tracked the Moroccan since his time at Leicester City.

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