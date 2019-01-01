Tabellone calciomercato estate 2019/2020: acquisti e cessioni in Serie A
In questa pagina il riepilogo completo di acquisti e cessioni per tutte le squadre del campionato di Serie A.
LEGENDA
- Solo ufficialità, non considerati movimenti minori / settore giovanile
- D Definitivo; P Prestito; FP Fine prestito; S Svincolato
- * Già in rosa
- In GRASSETTO sono contrassegnati i nuovi trasferimenti avvenuti in giornata
- I prestiti con obbligo di riscatto sono considerati trasferimenti definitivi
ATALANTA | BOLOGNA | BRESCIA | CAGLIARI | FIORENTINA | GENOA | INTER | JUVENTUS | LAZIO | LECCE | MILAN | NAPOLI | PARMA | ROMA | SAMPDORIA | SASSUOLO | SPAL | TORINO | UDINESE
ATALANTA
ACQUISTI
SPORTIELLO (Por, Frosinone, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - BETTELLA (Dif, Pescara, FP) - SUAGHER (Dif, Carpi, FP) - KRESIC (Dif, Carpi, FP) - D'ALESSANDRO (Cen, Udinese, FP) - HAAS (Cen, Palermo, FP) - VALZANIA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - CARRARO (Cen, Perugia, FP) - MELEGONI (Cen, Pescara, FP) - CORNELIUS (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Lecce, FP) - VIDO (Att, Perugia, FP) - CAPONE (Att, Pescara, FP) - MONACHELLO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LATTE LATH (Att, Carrarese, FP)
CESSIONI
PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Gasperini)
BOLOGNA
ACQUISTI
KRAFTH (Dif, Amiens, FP) - FALLETTI (Cen, Palermo, FP) - CRISETIG (Cen, Benevento, FP) - MICHAEL (Cen, Perugia, FP) - AVENATTI (Att, Kortrijk, FP)
CESSIONI
LYANCO (Dif, Torino, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, FP) - ORSOLINI (Att, Juventus, FP) - SORIANO (Cen, Villarreal, FP) - EDERA (Att, Torino, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Mihajlovic)
BRESCIA
ACQUISTI
MECCARIELLO (Dif, Lecce, FP)
CESSIONI
ROMAGNOLI (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARTELLA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, FP) - TREMOLADA (Cen, Entella, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Corini)
CAGLIARI
ACQUISTI
WALUKIEWICZ (Dif, Pogon, D) - PAJAC (Dif, Empoli, FP) - COLOMBATTO (Cen, Verona, FP) - HAN (Att, Perugia, FP) - GIANNETTI (Att, Livorno, FP) - CETER (Att, Olbia, FP)
CESSIONI
LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, FP) - LEVERBE (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Fiorentina, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Maran)
FIORENTINA
ACQUISTI
RASMUSSEN (Dif, Empoli, D) - ZURKOWSKI (Cen, Gornik Zabrze, D) - DRAGOWSKI (Por, Empoli, FP) - VENUTI (Dif, Lecce, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Sampdoria, FP) - EYSSERIC (Cen, Nantes, FP) - CRISTOFORO (Cen, Getafe, FP) - CASTROVILLI (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BAEZ (Att, Cosenza, FP) - ZEKHNINI (Att, Twente, FP)
CESSIONI
TERRACCIANO (Por, Empoli, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Roma, FP) - EDMILSON (Cen, West Ham, FP) - PJACA (Att, Juventus, FP) - MIRALLAS (Att, Everton, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, FP) - NORGAARD (Cen, Brentford, D)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Montella)
GENOA
ACQUISTI
ROSSETTINI (Dif, Chievo, FP) - GHIGLIONE (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - EL YAMIQ (Dif, Perugia, FP) - ROMULO (Cen, Lazio, FP) - OMEONGA (Cen, Hibernian, FP) - BRLEK (Cen, Lugano, FP) - JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, FP) - SPINELLI (Att, Argentinos Junior, FP) - ASENCIO (Att, Benevento, FP)
CESSIONI
PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - PEREIRA (Dif, Benfica, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Verona, FP) - ROLON (Cen, Malaga, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Prandelli)
INTER
ACQUISTI
BASTONI (Dif, Parma, FP) - VANHEUSDEN (Dif, Standard Liegi, FP) - GRAVILLON (Dif, Pescara, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Parma, FP) - PINAMONTI (Att, Frosinone, FP) - KARAMOH (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - EMMERS (Att, Cremonese, FP)
CESSIONI
VRSALJKO (Dif, Atletico Madrid, FP) - CEDRIC (Dif, Southampton, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Sassuolo, FP) - KEITA BALDE (Att, Monaco, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Spalletti)
JUVENTUS
ACQUISTI
RAMSEY (Cen, Arsenal, S) - ROGERIO (Dif, Sassuolo, FP) - MARRONE (Cen, Verona, FP) - CLEMENZA (Cen, Padova, FP) - BELTRAME (Cen, Den Bosch, FP) - HIGUAIN (Att, Chelsea, FP) - PJACA (Att, Fiorentina, FP) - ORSOLINI (Att, Bologna, FP) - MANCUSO (Att, Pescara, FP)
CESSIONI
BARZAGLI (Dif, svincolato) - CACERES (Dif, Lazio, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: - )
LAZIO
ACQUISTI
CACERES (Dif, Juventus, FP) - CASASOLA (Dif, Salernitana, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, SPAL, FP) - MINALA (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - ANDERSON (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lecce, FP) - KISHNA (Att, ADO Den Haag, FP) - LOMBARDI (Att, Venezia, FP)
CESSIONI
ROMULO (Cen, Genoa, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: S. Inzaghi)
LECCE
ACQUISTI
COSTA FERREIRA (Cen, Trapani, FP) - PETTINARI (Att, Crotone, FP) - CATURANO (Att, Entella, FP)
CESSIONI
VENUTI (Dif, Fiorentina, FP) - MECCARIELLO (Dif, Brescia, FP) - SCAVONE (Cen, Parma, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Atalanta, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lazio, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Liverani)
MILAN
ACQUISTI
GOMEZ (Dif, Palmeiras, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - HALILOVIC (Cen, Standard Liegi, FP) - ANDRE SILVA (Att, Siviglia, FP)
CESSIONI
ABATE (Dif, svincolato) - MONTOLIVO (Cen, svincolato) - BELLANOVA (Dif, Bordeaux, D) - BAKAYOKO (Cen, Chelsea, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: - )
NAPOLI
ACQUISTI
SEPE (Por, Parma, FP) - TONELLI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - LASICKI (Dif, Wisla Plock, FP) - ROG (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Parma, FP) - MACHACH (Cen, Crotone, FP) - PALMIERO (Cen, Cosenza, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Parma, FP) - VINICIUS (Att, Monaco, FP) - CICIRETTI (Att, Ascoli, FP) - R. INSIGNE (Att, Benevento, FP) - TUTINO (Att, Cosenza, FP) - LEANDRINHO (Att, Atletico Mineiro, FP)
CESSIONI
OSPINA (Por, Arsenal, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Ancelotti)
PARMA
ACQUISTI
SCAVONE (Cen, Lecce, FP) - DA CRUZ (Att, Spezia, FP) - GALANO (Att, Parma, FP) - BARAYE (Att, Padova, FP)
CESSIONI
SEPE (Por, Napoli, FP) - BASTONI (Dif, Inter, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Inter, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Napoli, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Napoli, FP) - SPROCATI (Att, Lazio, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: D'Aversa)
ROMA
ACQUISTI
LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Cagliari, FP) - CAPRADOSSI (Dif, Spezia, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - GONALONS (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Sampdoria, FP) - SADIQ (Att, Perugia, FP) - ANTONUCCI (Att, Pescara, FP) - PONCE (Att, AEK Atene, FP)
CESSIONI
DE ROSSI (Cen, svincolato)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: - )
SAMPDORIA
ACQUISTI
THORSBY (Cen, Heerenveen, S) - CHABOT (Dif, Groningen, D) - REGINI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, SPAL, FP) - CAPEZZI (Cen, Empoli, FP) - VERRE (Cen, Perugia, FP) - KOWNACKI (Att, Fortuna Dusseldorf, FP) - BONAZZOLI (Att, Padova, FP)
CESSIONI
TONELLI (Dif, Napoli, FP) - TAVARES (Dif, San Paolo, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Roma, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Giampaolo)
SASSUOLO
ACQUISTI
LETSCHERT (Dif, Utrecht, FP) - GOLDANIGA (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - DELL’ORCO (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARCHIZZA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - CASSATA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - BANDINELLI (Cen, Benevento, FP) - BOATENG (Att, Barcellona, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Inter, FP) - RICCI (Att, Benevento, FP) - PIERINI (Att, Spezia, FP)
CESSIONI
ROGERIO (Dif, Juventus, FP) - LEMOS (Dif, Las Palmas, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: De Zerbi)
SPAL
ACQUISTI
SALAMON (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - FINOTTO (Dif, Cittadella, FP) - VAISANEN (Dif, Crotone, FP) - VIVIANI (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - VITALE (Cen, Carpi, FP)
CESSIONI
VIVIANO (Por, Sporting, FP) - FULIGNATI (Por, Ascoli, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, Torino, FP) - REGINI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Semplici)
TORINO
ACQUISTI
MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Por, Ascoli, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - LYANCO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Verona, FP) - NIANG (Att, Rennes, FP) - BOYE (Att, AEK Atene, FP) - EDERA (Att, Cagliari, FP)
CESSIONI
MORETTI (Dif, svincolato) - AINA (Dif, Chelsea, FP) - DJIDJI (Dif, Nantes, FP) - LJAJIC (Att, Besiktas, D)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Mazzarri)
UDINESE
ACQUISTI
PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, FP) - ANGELLA (Dif, Charleroi, FP) - COULIBALY (Cen, Carpi, FP) - BALIC (Cen, Fortuna Sittard, FP) - BAJIC (Att, Basaksehir, FP) - PERICA (Att, Kasimpasa, FP) - MACHIS (Att, Cadice, FP) - MATOS (Att, Verona, FP)
CESSIONI
SCUFFET (Por, Kasimpasa, FP) - NICOLAS (Por, Verona, FP) - ZEEGELAR (Dif, Watford, FP) - WILMOT (Dif, Watford, FP) - D’ALESSANDRO (Cen, Atalanta, FP) - OKAKA (Att, Watford, FP)
FORMAZIONE TIPO (Allenatore: Tudor)
