I risultati in Premier League - Il Manchester United vince al 100'

Pazzesca gara tra Brighton e Manchester United, pareggio dei padroni di casa al minuto 95 e goal decisivo al decimo di recupero.

Riscatto . La squdra di Solskjaer apre il terzo turno di Premier League battendo il in rimonta, grazie all'autorete di Dunk a fine primo tempo e al goal di Rashford nella ripresa, che ha permesso agli ospiti di ribaltare la rete di Maupay nella prima frazione.

Quando tutto sembrava presagire al finale sul 2-1, è cambiato tutto: al minuto 95 il pareggio di March, con il Manchester United riuscito in maniera pazzesca a vincere la gara con un rigore dell'infallibile Bruno Fernandes al 100esimo minuto. Un dato da record.

Primi punti dunque per il Manchester United per la sconfitta dello scorso turno, in attesa di recuperare l'altra sfida. Attesa per il big match tra e nella serata di lunedì, mentre il se la vedrà con il domenica.

Altre squadre

PREMIER LEAGUE, 3ª GIORNATA

BRIGHTON-MANCHESTER UNITED 2-3 [40' rig. Maupay (B), 43' aut. Dunk (M), 55' Rashford (M), 95' March (B), 100' Bruno Fernandes (M)]

CRYSTAL PALACE-EVERTON [sabato ore 16]

-CHELSEA [sabato ore 18:30]

BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON [sabato ore 21]

SHEFFIELD-LEEDS [domenica ore 13]

TOTTENHAM-NEWCASTLE [domenica ore 15]

MANCHESTER CITY-LEICESTER [domenica ore 17:30]

WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON [domenica ore 20:30]

FULHAM-ASTON VILLA [lunedì ore 18:45]

LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL [lunedì ore 21]

