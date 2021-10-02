Salernitana-Genoa 1-0: le pagelle
SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec 7; Gyomber 6, Strandberg 6, Gagliolo 6, Ranieri 6 (82' Jaroszynski 6); Kastanos 6, M. Coulibaly 6 (46' Obi 6), L. Coulibaly 6 (37' Di Tacchio 6,5); Ribery 6; Gondo 5,5 (61' Bonazzoli 6), Simy 5,5 (61' Djuric 7).
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu 6; Maksimovic 6, Bani 5,5, Criscito 6 (62' Ghiglione); Sabelli 6 (57' Fares 5,5), Rovella 6, Badelj 5,5, Touré 6 (73' Pandev 6), Cambiaso 6; Kallon 5,5, Bianchi 5,5 (57' Ekuban 5,5).