Nessuno come le Juventus Women: 30 successi consecutivi in Serie A

That's it, that's the 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿! 🔥



The Bianconere have recorded 3️⃣0️⃣ consecutive wins in Serie A! 💪⚪️⚫️



Well done, ladies! 👏#JuveNapoli (2-0) #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/fj3isDrH98