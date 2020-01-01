Champions League, i risultati - Chelsea e Siviglia agli ottavi
La quarta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League si apre coi match del martedì. Le sfide delle 19 ha visto il Chelsea strappare i 3 punti a Rennes a tempo scaduto grazie a Giroud, stesso esito per il Siviglia che batte il Krasnodar al 95': entrambe volano agli ottavi con 2 turni d'anticipo. Alle 21 il resto delle partite.
I risultati di Champions League, quarta giornata
GRUPPO E
KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 1-2 [4' Rakitic (S), 56' Wanderson (K), 95' Munir (S)]
RENNES-CHELSEA 1-2 [22' Hudson-Hodoi (C), 85' Guirassy (R), 91' Giroud (C)]
GRUPPO F
BORUSSIA DORTMUND-BRUGES [ore 21]
GRUPPO G
JUVENTUS-FERENCVAROS [ore 21]
DINAMO KIEV-BARCELLONA [ore 21]
GRUPPO H
PSG-LIPSIA [ore 21]
MANCHESTER UNITED-ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR [ore 21]