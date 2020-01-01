UEFA Champions League

Champions League, i risultati - Chelsea e Siviglia agli ottavi

Rennes Chelsea Ligue des champions 24-11-2020
Chelsea e Siviglia battono Rennes e Krasnodar a tempo scaduto e volano agli ottavi con due turni d'anticipo, alle 21 il resto delle gare.
La quarta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League si apre coi match del martedì. Le sfide delle 19 ha visto il Chelsea strappare i 3 punti a Rennes a tempo scaduto grazie a Giroud, stesso esito per il Siviglia che batte il Krasnodar al 95': entrambe volano agli ottavi con 2 turni d'anticipo. Alle 21 il resto delle partite.

I risultati di Champions League, quarta giornata

GRUPPO E

KRASNODAR-SIVIGLIA 1-2 [4' Rakitic (S), 56' Wanderson (K), 95' Munir (S)]

RENNES-CHELSEA 1-2 [22' Hudson-Hodoi (C), 85' Guirassy (R), 91' Giroud (C)]

Altre squadre

    GRUPPO F

    LAZIO-ZENIT  [ore 21]

    BORUSSIA DORTMUND-BRUGES  [ore 21]

    GRUPPO G

    JUVENTUS-FERENCVAROS  [ore 21]

    DINAMO KIEV-BARCELLONA  [ore 21]

    GRUPPO H

    PSG-LIPSIA  [ore 21]

    MANCHESTER UNITED-ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR  [ore 21]

