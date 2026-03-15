Goal.com
En direct
CM Grafica Sassuolo Bologna LIVE Serie A 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato

Traduit par

Sassuolo-Bologne 0-1, le compte rendu du match

Le compte rendu du match.

Sassuolo-Bologne 0-1

Buteurs : Dallinga (B) 6’ 1ère mi-temps

SASSUOLO (4-3-3) : Muric ; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia (Doig 30’ 2e mi) ; Koné (Vranckx 30’ 2e mi-temps), Matic (Volpato 14’ 2e mi-temps), Thorstvedt ; Berardi (Bakola 41’ 2e mi-temps), Pinamonti (Nzola 14’ 2e mi-temps), Laurienté. Entraîneur : Grosso

BOLOGNE (4-3-3) : Skorupski ; De Silvestri (Zortea 28’ 1ère mi-temps), Vitik, Lucumi, Miranda ; Sohm (Pobega 38’ 2ème mi-temps), Moro (Freuler 18’ 2ème mi-temps), Odgaard (Bernardeschi 37’ 2ème mi-temps) ; Orsolini, Dallinga (Castro 18’ 2e mi-temps), Cambiaghi. Entraîneur : Italiano

Arbitre : Bonacina

Ligue Europa
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Bologne crest
Bologne
BOL
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS

Avertissements : Dallinga (B) 24’ 1ère mi-temps, Nzola (S) 32’ 2ème mi-temps, Zortea (B) 50’ 2ème mi-temps

Temps additionnel : 2’ plus 7’


Publicité
0