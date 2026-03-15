Sassuolo-Bologne 0-1, le compte rendu du match

Sassuolo-Bologne 0-1
Buteurs : Dallinga (B) 6’ 1ère mi-temps
SASSUOLO (4-3-3) : Muric ; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia (Doig 30’ 2e mi) ; Koné (Vranckx 30’ 2e mi-temps), Matic (Volpato 14’ 2e mi-temps), Thorstvedt ; Berardi (Bakola 41’ 2e mi-temps), Pinamonti (Nzola 14’ 2e mi-temps), Laurienté. Entraîneur : Grosso
BOLOGNE (4-3-3) : Skorupski ; De Silvestri (Zortea 28’ 1ère mi-temps), Vitik, Lucumi, Miranda ; Sohm (Pobega 38’ 2ème mi-temps), Moro (Freuler 18’ 2ème mi-temps), Odgaard (Bernardeschi 37’ 2ème mi-temps) ; Orsolini, Dallinga (Castro 18’ 2e mi-temps), Cambiaghi. Entraîneur : Italiano
Arbitre : Bonacina
Avertissements : Dallinga (B) 24’ 1ère mi-temps, Nzola (S) 32’ 2ème mi-temps, Zortea (B) 50’ 2ème mi-temps
Temps additionnel : 2’ plus 7’