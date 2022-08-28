Calendrier de la Ligue Europa – Phase de groupes : les dates et horaires de tous les matches

Retrouvez ci-dessous les dates et les horaires de tous les matches de la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa 2022–2023.

Trois clubs français participent à la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa 2022-2023 : Monaco, qui rejoint la compétition après son élimination au 3e tour préliminaire de la Ligue des champions, le Stade Rennais, 4e du dernier championnat de France et le FC Nantes, vainqueur de la Coupe de France la saison dernière.

Et le tirage au sort a plutôt été clément avec nos trois représentants. Monaco a hérité de l'Etoile rouge de Belgrade, des Hongrois du Ferencvaros et de Trabzonspor. De son côté, Rennes affrontera le Dynamo Kiev, Fenerbahçe et l'AEK Larnaca. Enfin, Nantes sera opposé à l'Olympiacos, Qarabag et Fribourg.

LE CALENDRIER DE LA PHASE DE GROUPES DE LA LIGUE EUROPA

Première journée, jeudi 8 septembre

Groupe A : FC Zürich - Arsenal (18h45) ; PSV Eindhoven - Bodø/Glimt (18h45)

Groupe B : AEK Larnaca - Rennes (18h45) ; Fenerbahçe - Dynamo Kiev (18h45)

Groupe C : Ludogorets Razgrad - AS Roma (18h45) ; HJK Helsinki - Betis Séville (18h45)

Groupe D : Malmö - Braga (18h45) ; Union Berlin - Union Saint-Gilloise (18h45)

Groupe E : Manchester United - Real Sociedad (21 heures) ; Omonia Nicosie - Sheriff Tiraspol (21 heures)

Groupe F : Lazio - Feyenoord (21 heures) ; Sturm Graz - Midtjylland (21 heures)

Groupe G : Fribourg - Qarabag FK (21 heures) ; Nantes - Olympiacos (21 heures)

Groupe H : Etoile rouge de Belgrade - Monaco (21 heures) ; Ferencvaros - Trabzonspor (21 heures)

Deuxième journée, jeudi 15 septembre

Groupe A : Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven (21 heures) ; Bodø/Glimt - FC Zürich (21 heures)

Groupe B : Dynamo Kiev - AEK Larnaca (21 heures) ; Rennes - Fenerbahçe (21 heures)

Groupe C : Betis Séville - Ludogorets Razgrad (21 heures) ; AS Roma - HJK Helsinki (21 heures)

Groupe D : Union Saint-Gilloise - Malmö (21 heures) ; Braga - Union Berlin (21 heures)

Groupe E : Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosie (18h45) ; Sheriff Tiraspol - Manchester United (18h45)

Groupe F : Midtjylland - Lazio (18h45) ; Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18h45)

Groupe G : Olympiacos - Fribourg (18h45) ; Qarabag FK - Nantes (18h45)

Groupe H : Trabzonspor - Etoile rouge de Belgrade (18h45) ; Monaco - Ferencvaros (18h45)

Troisième journée, jeudi 6 octobre

Groupe A : FC Zürich - PSV Eindhoven (18h45) ; Arsenal - Bodø/Glimt (21 heures)

Groupe B : Rennes - Dynamo Kiev (21 heures) ; Fenerbahçe - AEK Larnaca (21 heures)

Groupe C : HJK Helsinki - Ludogorets Razgrad (18h45) ; AS Roma - Betis Séville (21 heures)

Groupe D : Malmö - Union Berlin (18h45) ; Braga - Union Saint-Gilloise (21 heures)

Groupe E : Sheriff Tiraspol - Real Sociedad (18h45) ; Omonia Nicosie - Manchester United (18h45)

Groupe F : Sturm Graz - Lazio (18h45) ; Midtjylland - Feyenoord (21 heures)

Groupe G : Fribourg - Nantes (21 heures) ; Olympiacos - Qarabag FK (21 heures)

Groupe H : Etoile rouge de Belgrade - Ferencvaros (18h45) ; Monaco - Trabzonspor (18h45)

Quatrième journée, jeudi 13 octobre

Groupe A : Bodø/Glimt - Arsenal (18h45) ; PSV Eindhoven - FC Zürich (21 heures)

Groupe B : AEK Larnaca - Fenerbahçe (18h45) ; Dynamo Kiev - Rennes (18h45)

Groupe C : Betis Séville - AS Roma (18h45) ; Ludogorets Razgrad - HJK Helsinki (21 heures)

Groupe D : Union Saint-Gilloise - Braga (18h45) ; Union Berlin - Malmö (21 heures)

Groupe E : Manchester United - Omonia Nicosie (21 heures) ; Real Sociedad - Sheriff Tiraspol (21 heures)

Groupe F : Feyenoord - Midtjylland (18h45) ; Lazio - Sturm Graz (21 heures)

Groupe G : Nantes - Fribourg (18h45) ; Qarabag FK - Olympiacos (18h45)

Groupe H : Trabzonspor - Monaco (21 heures) ; Ferencvaros - Etoile rouge de Belgrade (21 heures)

Cinquième journée, jeudi 27 octobre

Groupe A : FC Zürich - Bodø/Glimt (18h45) ; PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal (18h45)

Groupe B : AEK Larnaca - Dynamo Kiev (18h45) ; Fenerbahçe - Rennes (18h45)

Groupe C : Ludogorets Razgrad - Betis Séville (18h45) ; HJK Helsinki - AS Roma (21 heures)

Groupe D : Malmö - Union Saint-Gilloise (18h45) ; Union Berlin - Braga (18h45)

Groupe E : Manchester United - Sheriff Tiraspol (21 heures) ; Omonia Nicosie - Real Sociedad (21 heures)

Groupe F : Lazio - Midtjylland (18h45) ; Sturm Graz - Feyenoord (21 heures)

Groupe G : Fribourg - Olympiacos (21 heures) ; Nantes - Qarabag FK (21 heures)

Groupe H : Etoile rouge de Belgrade - Trabzonspor (21 heures) ; Ferencvaros - Monaco (21 heures)

Sixième et dernière journée, jeudi 3 novembre

Groupe A : Arsenal - FC Zürich (21 heures) ; Bodø/Glimt - PSV Eindhoven (21 heures)

Groupe B : Dynamo Kiev - Fenerbahçe (21 heures) ; Rennes - AEK Larnaca (21 heures)

Groupe C : Betis Séville - HJK Helsinki (21 heures) ; AS Roma - Ludogorets Razgrad (21 heures)

Groupe D : Union Saint-Gilloise - Union Berlin (21 heures) ; Braga - Malmö (21 heures)

Groupe E : Real Sociedad - Manchester United (18h45) ; Sheriff Tiraspol - Omonia Nicosie (18h45)

Groupe F : Midtjylland - Sturm Graz (18h45) ; Feyenoord - Lazio (18h45)

Groupe G : Olympiacos - Nantes (18h45) ; Qarabag FK - Fribourg (18h45)

Groupe H : Trabzonspor - Ferencvaros (18h45) ; Monaco - Etoile rouge de Belgrade (18h45)

CALENDRIER DE LA PHASE A ÉLIMINATION DIRECTE DE LA LIGUE EUROPA

Barrages pour la phase à élimination directe : 16 et 23 février 2023

Huitièmes de finale : 9 et 16 mars 2023

Quarts de finale : 13 et 20 avril 2023

Demi-finales : 11 et 18 mai 2023

Finale : 31 mai 2023

