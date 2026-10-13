UAE Overview

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UAE

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Toluca FC v Monterrey - Leagues Cup Final

Toluca become first Liga MX to win expanded Leagues Cup

Alexis Vega and Helinho scored either side of halftime as Toluca eased past Monterrey 2-0 in an energetic Leagues Cup final in Houston. The triumph extends Antonio Mohamed’s dominant run, with Toluca winning six trophies in 15 months, and makes the club the first Liga MX side to lift the trophy since the competition adopted its expanded format in 2023.

Toluca vs MonterreyToluca
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Standings

LaLiga2 crestLaLiga2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Tijuana crestTijuana104331514115
D
L
D
L
W
9Puebla crestPuebla114341213-115
D
L
D
L
W
10Monterrey crestMonterrey104241715214
D
L
W
D
L
11Pachuca crestPachuca113441814413
D
L
D
W
W
12Club Universidad Nacional crestClub Universidad Nacional113441719-213
D
L
D
L
W
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