UAE Overview

Alexis Vega and Helinho scored either side of halftime as Toluca eased past Monterrey 2-0 in an energetic Leagues Cup final in Houston. The triumph extends Antonio Mohamed’s dominant run, with Toluca winning six trophies in 15 months, and makes the club the first Liga MX side to lift the trophy since the competition adopted its expanded format in 2023.
Rodrigo De Paul produced a moment of magic on the pitch and a touching gesture off it during Inter Miami’s recent Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey. The midfielder used his scoring moment to send a powerful message of support to his close friend and teammate Lionel Messi during a difficult period for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.