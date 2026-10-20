Manchester City vs Brighton Predictions: Can the Seagulls stun City?

Our expert shares predictions for the EFL Cup match between City and Brighton. The Seagulls are in decent form and could stun the hosts at the Etihad.

Best Predictions for Manchester City vs Brighton

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -159 with BetMGM

Double chance - Brighton/Tie @ -105 with BetMGM

Player to score or assist - Pascal Gross @ +129 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals could flow at the Etihad Stadium

These two are the most prolific sides in the Premier League this season. The hosts have scored 20 goals in eight games, while the visitors have scored 23 goals in eight games. Despite some rotational changes for this fixture, the teams are likely to retain their attacking approach.

With a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals at stake, another open contest could be on the cards. Both teams have scored in each of City’s last four matches. Additionally, each of their last seven games across all competitions produced more than two goals on the day.

Brighton have seen eight of their last 12 matches exceed the two-goal line, which translates to 67%. Both teams have found the net in eight of their last 10 meetings (80%), including each of the four most recent meetings. Five of the last six meetings also featured at least three goals, which increases the likelihood of another high-scoring encounter.

Manchester City vs Brighton Bet 1: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -159 with BetMGM

Brighton have reason to be optimistic at the Etihad

City will be keen to put the weekend’s defeat behind them, and the best way to do that is to win their next game. Maresca’s side would be strong favourites if he selected his strongest starting XI. However, his team selection in the previous round suggests he could make several changes for Wednesday’s clash.

That could be the perfect opportunity for Brighton to capitalise, although there might be some changes in their ranks as well. The German coach is likely to find a balance between resting key players and fielding a competitive side against such formidable opposition. Brighton have suffered just two defeats in their last 13 matches, making them a potential threat in this tie.

Furthermore, the Seagulls are enjoying a four-game unbeaten run against Man City. Their previous two visits to the Etihad Stadium resulted in stalemates. Consequently, Brighton are more than capable of causing an upset by either defeating City or avoiding defeat inside 90 minutes.

Manchester City vs Brighton Bet 2: Double chance - Brighton/Tie @ -105 with BetMGM

Gross could make the difference

Pascal Gross has consistently played an important role for Brighton. In their recent 5-0 win at home to Crystal Palace, Gross recorded the most accurate passes and crosses in the box at 27%. He completed 60% of his passes in the final third and had the most touches in the opposition box with five.

Those numbers suggest Gross can have a major influence on the game. The German has registered three goals and four assists in the past eight matches in all competitions. After scoring an own goal against Liverpool, he should be eager to put one in the right net this week.

Gross is also among Brighton’s leading penalty takers, which puts him in line to score on Wednesday afternoon. However, he’s also quite attack-minded, so he could pop up with an assist for his teammates. Backing him to score or provide an assist could be a sensible option, especially considering City’s much-changed lineup.

Manchester City vs Brighton Bet 3: Player to score or assist - Pascal Gross @ +129 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Brighton

Manchester City 1-2 Brighton Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Floyd Samba - Brighton: Pascal Gross, Jack Hinshelwood

The English League Cup is approaching its end, with just 16 teams left in the competition. Manchester City welcome Brighton to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in one of six ties featuring exclusively Premier League sides. City enter this fixture on the back of their first-ever league defeat under Enzo Maresca.

Despite losing their three-point advantage at the top of the standings, City are still heavy favourites to win silverware this season. They’re the defending champions of the EFL Cup, so they will be keen to defend their crown. Nevertheless, their weekend loss to Aston Villa could have dented their confidence ahead of this encounter.

Brighton are flying high this season in all the competitions they’ve been in. The Seagulls are third in the Premier League and have made their best start to a campaign across the last 10 years. However, they have excelled not only domestically but also in Europe.

Fabian Hurzeler has overseen two Conference League fixtures so far, both of which they avoided defeat in. Confidence is high within the squad, and they aim to carry that positive momentum into Wednesday’s tie. The Seagulls came from two goals down to beat Manchester United 3-2 in the previous round. That showed they can compete even when the odds are against them.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Brighton

Manchester City expected lineup: Rulli, Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Allan, Cherki, Ait Nouri, Samba

Brighton expected lineup: Steele, Costinha, Vuskovic, Struijk, Kadioglu, Andres, Boscagli, Gross, Gomez, Rutter, Kostoulas