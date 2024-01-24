Zambia vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news

Marked as one of the favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Zambia at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

Morocco currently sit atop Group F with a confirmed berth in the round of 16 stage of the tournament, while Avram Grant's side are in a three-way race with DR Congo and Tanzania.



Zambia vs Morocco kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Zambia team news

Rodrick Kabwe will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in the game against Tanzania, as Tandi Mwape is set to slot in.

While Patson Daka is set to continue to feature at the tip, Grant may look to introduce Clatous Chama in midfield.

Zambia possible XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, F. Musonda, Chapeshi; Kapumbu; F. Sakala, Kangwa, E. Banda, L. Banda; Daka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nsabata, Mulenga, Mwansa Defenders: Phiri, Chepeshi, F. Musonda, Sunzu, Chanda, Mafwenta, Mwape, Mphande Midfielders: Chaiwa, B. Sakala, Kampamba, L. Musonda, Bwalya, E. Banda, Chilufya, Kapumbu, Chama, Mulambia, Kangwa Forwards: L. Banda, F. Sakala, Daka, K. Musonda

Morocco team news

The Atlas Lions' boss Walid Regragui is likely to name an unchanged XI from the DR Congo draw, meaning Sofiane Boufal is set to continue ahead of Abde Ezzalzouli on the left flank.

Noussair Mazraoui remains an injury doubt. Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss look set to marshal the back-line, while Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri leads the attack.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid Defenders: Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi Midfielders: Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson Forwards: Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Zambia and Morocco across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 30, 2021 Morocco 3-1 Zambia African Nations Championship June 16, 2019 Morocco 2-3 Zambia International Friendly January 8, 2013 Zambia 0-0 Morocco International Friendly November 19, 2008 Morocco 3-0 Zambia International Friendly January 12, 2008 Morocco 2-0 Zambia International Friendly

