Zambia vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Marked as one of the favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Zambia at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.
Morocco currently sit atop Group F with a confirmed berth in the round of 16 stage of the tournament, while Avram Grant's side are in a three-way race with DR Congo and Tanzania.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Zambia vs Morocco kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Laurent Pokou Stadium
The Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Zambia vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Zambia team news
Rodrick Kabwe will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in the game against Tanzania, as Tandi Mwape is set to slot in.
While Patson Daka is set to continue to feature at the tip, Grant may look to introduce Clatous Chama in midfield.
Zambia possible XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, F. Musonda, Chapeshi; Kapumbu; F. Sakala, Kangwa, E. Banda, L. Banda; Daka.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nsabata, Mulenga, Mwansa
|Defenders:
|Phiri, Chepeshi, F. Musonda, Sunzu, Chanda, Mafwenta, Mwape, Mphande
|Midfielders:
|Chaiwa, B. Sakala, Kampamba, L. Musonda, Bwalya, E. Banda, Chilufya, Kapumbu, Chama, Mulambia, Kangwa
|Forwards:
|L. Banda, F. Sakala, Daka, K. Musonda
Morocco team news
The Atlas Lions' boss Walid Regragui is likely to name an unchanged XI from the DR Congo draw, meaning Sofiane Boufal is set to continue ahead of Abde Ezzalzouli on the left flank.
Noussair Mazraoui remains an injury doubt. Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss look set to marshal the back-line, while Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri leads the attack.
Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi
|Midfielders:
|Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson
|Forwards:
|Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Zambia and Morocco across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 30, 2021
|Morocco 3-1 Zambia
|African Nations Championship
|June 16, 2019
|Morocco 2-3 Zambia
|International Friendly
|January 8, 2013
|Zambia 0-0 Morocco
|International Friendly
|November 19, 2008
|Morocco 3-0 Zambia
|International Friendly
|January 12, 2008
|Morocco 2-0 Zambia
|International Friendly