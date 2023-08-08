'We will see what we can do' - Xavi in the dark over possible Neymar return to Barcelona from PSG

Barcelona coach Xavi conceded that he doesn't know if the Blaugrana can sign Neymar before the end of the transfer window.

Neymar unhappy after six years at PSG

Brazil captain keen on Barcelona move

Left Camp Nou in 2017 for world record fee

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday, Neymar reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave. And not for the first time, Barca are supposedly his desired destination. However, getting a deal done might be complicated for the financially limited Barca, something Xavi admitted on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neymar? I can't say anything. Last year I already mentioned the name of a player from another team and they got angry. From here until the end of the market, we'll see," Xavi said following Barcelona's 4-2 win over Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are on the verge of losing Ousmane Dembele to PSG, with the France international set to seal a €50 million (£43m/$55m) move to the French capital in the next few days. Ansu Fati could also be on his way out, with Financial Fair Play rules potentially forcing Barca to sell their promising forward.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona appear to have little money to spend this summer, and it remains to be seen if they can afford to re-sign the player who left Camp Nou in 2017.