How to watch today's Wycombe vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wycombe and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In their Championship promotion bids, Wrexham will take on Wycombe in Saturday's League One match at Adam's Park.

The Red Dragons trail the second-placed hosts only on goal difference, but that also sees both sides 14 points behind current leaders Birmingham City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wycombe vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wycombe and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wycombe vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Adams Park

The League One match between Wycombe and Wrexham will be played at Adam's Park Stadium in Wycombe, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wycombe team news

The Chairboys manager, Mike Dodds will not be able to call upon the services of Xavier Simons and Daniel Harvie on account of suspension and injury, respectively. So Luke Leahy and Josh Scowen will continue be paired in the engine room.

January signing Adam Reach is expected to feature at left-back once again, while Richard Kone spearheads the attack.

Wrexham team news

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at Reading in the midweek, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is likely to opt for rotations in his XI. Elliott Lee could join Matty James and Oliver Rathbone in the middle, with January arrivals Jay Rodriguez and Sam Smith line up in attack.

Callum Burton, Andy Cannon, Ollie Palmer, Luke Bolton and George Dobson are all ruled out by injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

