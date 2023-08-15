How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and Walsall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Walsall in their third League Two fixture of the season at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday. The team, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are chasing their first league victory and will be hoping they can do that against Walsall.

After defeats against Morecambe and Blackburn Rovers, Walsall picked up their first win of the season in their most recent outing, against Stockport County. They finished last season in 16th place and will be hoping to climb further up the table this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Walsall kick-off time

Date: August 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Racecourse Ground

The game between Wrexham and Walsall will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Wrexham vs Walsall online - TV channels & live streams

The Wrexham vs Walsall fixture will be shown live on EFL iFollow in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will continue to miss star forward Paul Mullin, sidelined with a punctured lung from a pre-season game against Manchester United last month. Otherwise, the squad is in good condition, and the same starting XI that faced AFC Wimbledon on Saturday could be fielded again.

Wrexham predicted XI: Foster; O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle; Barnett, Cannon, O'Connor, Mendy; McClean, Palmer, Lee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lainton, Foster, Howard Defenders: McFadzean, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O’Connell, Hosannah, Mendy, Boyle, Barnett, Cleworth, James Midfielders: Davies, Young, McAlinden, Forde, Cannon, O’Connor, Jones, Lee Forwards: Palmer, Waters, Dalby

Walsall team news

Walsall may also field an unchanged team following their victory over Stockport on Saturday. With no fresh injury concerns and given the strong performance on Saturday., it seems unlikely that head coach Sadler will make significant adjustments.

Walsall predicted XI: Evans; Williams, Daniels, Hussey; Foulkes, McEntee, Hutchinson, Stirk, Gordon; Johnson, Oteh

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evans, Smith, Barrett Defenders: Gordon, McEntee, Daniels, Farquharson, Foulkes, Williams, Hussey, Menayese Midfielders: Allen, Riley, Hutchinson, Knowles, Comley, Maher, Earing, Stirk, Tierney Forwards: Matt, James-Taylor, Draper, Onabirekhanlen, Oteh, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2007 Walsall 1 - 0 Wrexham League Two December 2006 Wrexham 1 - 1 Walsall League Two February 2005 Walsall 2 - 2 Wrexham League One October 2004 Wrexham 1 - 1 Walsall League One February 2001 Walsall 2 - 3 Wrexham League One

