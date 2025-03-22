How to watch today's Wrexham vs Stockport County EFL League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL League One match between Wrexham and Stockport County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling for a Championship promotion spot, Wrexham and Stockport County will clash in an EFL League One encounter at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

After beating Wrexham Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 last time out to go within 12 points of current leaders Birmingham, the Red Dragons can leapfrog their way to second spot but Birmingham would have a game in hand to their advantage.

Meanwhile, Stockport will also aim to climb up to fourth place after last picking up a 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Stockport County online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL League One match between Wrexham and Stockport County will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Stockport County kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The EFL League One match between Wrexham and Stockport County will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will have to cop without injured quartet Luke Bolton, Callum Burton, Andy Cannon and Ollie Palmer.

While Sebastian Revan and Ryan Barnett emerge as doubts after missing the Wycombe win, Thomas O'Connor will eye a recall to the XI alongside Eoghan O'Connell and Max Cleworth at the back.

Stockport County team news

The Hatters' boss Dave Challinor will be without Nick Powell, Ben Hinchcliffe and Fraser Horsfall due to injuries, while Macauley Southam-Hales is a doubt after sustaining a knock in the game against Bolton.

The likes of Ibou Touray, Callum Connolly and Kyle Wootton will be pushing for starts here.

