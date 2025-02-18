How to watch today's Wrexham vs Leyton Orient League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Leyton Orient, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will be hoping to leapfrog second-placed Wycombe Wanderers on the League One standings table when the Red Dragons face Leyton Orient at SToK Cae Ras on Tuesday.

Phil Parkinson's men are coming off a 2-0 win at Northampton Town, while Leyton Orient defeated Lincoln City 3-2 in their previous league game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Leyton Orient online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Leyton Orient will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Leyton Orient kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Leyton Orient will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

With the exception of goalkeeper Callum Burton and midfielder Elliott Lee, Parkinson is expected to have a full-strength side at his disposal.

With Paul Mullin back in training, after he was left out for the weekend league outing against Northampton Town as a tactical decision, the forward will be available here, while new signing Sam Smith will be eyeing another start after scoring his first goal for the club following his January move from Reading.

Leyton Orient team news

Defender Tom James is a major doubt after he limped off in the game against Lincoln City. So Brandon Cooper is in line to replace James from the onset if required.

Sonny Perkins, who scored a brace last time out, should keep his place in the XI. Charlie Kelman will continue to lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

