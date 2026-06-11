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Nihal Abo Zaid

Best Way to Watch the World Cup 2026: Top US Streaming Channels and Providers

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

Here’s everything you need to know about the channels for the Best World Cup 2026 Coverage in the US

The countdown is officially over, and the biggest sporting event on the planet has arrived on North American soil. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is making history as the largest tournament ever produced, expanding to a massive 48-team format. Hosted across three nations- the United States, Canada, and Mexico soccer fans are treated to an unprecedented summer of drama, skill, and international passion. This cycle brings incredible storylines, from the USMNT trying to conquer the world on home turf to traditional global powerhouses navigating a ruthless, expanded bracket across 16 iconic host cities.

As the tournament gets closer, curiosity is high about who will be the voice of the 2026 World Cup. Navigating the media landscape can be tricky with so many networks vying for your attention, but GOAL has all of the information you need to know. Finding the absolute best platform depends entirely on whether you value multi-view screens, 4K resolution, or the lowest price tag. Whether you are looking for tactical English commentary, passionate Spanish-language broadcasts, or trying to figure out how to stream matches on your phone, we have broken down every major broadcast partner by region. Here is the definitive guide to ensuring you do not miss a single minute of the action.

On-Pitch Engineered Performance
nike logo

Nike

Player Edition: Buy the exact moisture-wicking jerseys worn on the pitch.

Exclusive Kits: Secure the official USMNT stripes and stars designs.

Custom Names: Add official player name-and-number printing directly.

From$80
Comprehensive Federation Inventory
Fanatics logo

Fanatics

Shop 100% authentic jerseys and apparel for all teams.

Full men's, women's, and youth inventory in stock.

Trackable home shipping gets your gear before kickoff.

From$ 80
The Dual-Language Cord-Cutter
fubo pro logo 2026

Pro

Channels: 213

Unlimited DVR

ESPN Unlimited Included:

4K Included:

Monthly from$48.99
The Spanish-Language Hub
Peacock

Peacock

Peacock is the home of all USWNT friendlies, including their upcoming games against Brazil.

DVR capabilities:

Simultaneous streams: 3

Free trial:

Monthly from$7.99
Verified Sold-Out Access
StubHub

StubHub

Buy verified resale tickets after official FIFA windows close.

Secure hard-to-find club and knockout-stage stadium seats.

FanProtect ensures valid stadium entry on matchday.

From$ 200
On-Pitch Engineered Performance
nike logo

Nike

Player Edition: Buy the exact moisture-wicking jerseys worn on the pitch.

Exclusive Kits: Secure the official USMNT stripes and stars designs.

Custom Names: Add official player name-and-number printing directly.

From$80
Comprehensive Federation Inventory
Fanatics logo

Fanatics

Shop 100% authentic jerseys and apparel for all teams.

Full men's, women's, and youth inventory in stock.

Trackable home shipping gets your gear before kickoff.

From$ 80

The Best US Streaming Channels for the World Cup Ranked

While Fox Sports and Telemundo hold the foundational broadcasting rights, your actual viewing experience depends entirely on the streaming platform you choose to access them. Cord-cutters have several elite options, each catering to different types of soccer fanatics.


1. Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal has turned Peacock into the premium destination for the soccer community, serving as the exclusive streaming home for Telemundo’s Spanish-language presentation. If you want the most immersive, feature-packed, and cost-effective way to view the tournament without a hefty cable bundle, Peacock outclasses the competition.

  • Interactive Multi-Angle Viewing: For mobile viewers, they have launched Visión de Campo (Pitchside Live), a vertically optimized, multi-angle streaming experience that lets you control the camera view from your phone. When the tournament schedule tightens and games overlap, living room viewers can utilize Peacock's Traditional Multiview to stream up to four matches simultaneously on a single television screen.
  • Immersive Stadium Sound: Every single match on Peacock streams with Dolby Atmos audio technology, bringing the booming stadium energy, roaring crowd acoustics, and rhythmic chants directly into your home theater system. The service also includes a dedicated Spanish-Language World Cup Hub, allowing users to leverage the Catch Up with Key Plays tool if they log into a match late, review real-time tourney brackets, or browse vertical tap-to-watch highlight packages.
  • Unbeatable Value: While traditional live TV streaming services set you back a premium price each month, Peacock Premium offers full access to all 104 matches for a fraction of that cost. Furthermore, NBCUniversal has made the marquee opening fixtures, including the opening match in Mexico City and the USMNT opening clash, completely free to all tiers on the service.
Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

2. Telemundo & Universo

For viewers utilizing traditional over-the-air digital antennas or basic television setups, Telemundo stands as an absolute juggernaut. NBCUniversal is delivering a staggering 700 hours of specialized World Cup programming, the largest Spanish-language broadcast undertaking in US television history.

Telemundo will broadcast a record-breaking 92 live matches completely free over-the-air on its main national network channel. The remaining 12 group-stage fixtures will be distributed via its cable sister network, Universo, ensuring that Spanish-speaking viewers can access every single moment of tactical analysis, elite production, and iconic goal calls from legendary pundits like Andrés Cantor without missing a beat.

3. YouTube TV

For the hardcore fan who wants zero hassle, YouTube TV takes the crown for English coverage. By carrying local FOX stations, FS1, Telemundo, and Universo, it provides completely seamless access to all 104 matches. What sets it apart is its legendary Multiview feature, allowing you to watch up to four group-stage matches simultaneously when simultaneous kickoffs create peak drama. It also features a dedicated, more affordable Sports package option, making it a premier destination.

4. Fubo

If you want to feel like you are sitting front and center at the Estadio Azteca or MetLife Stadium, Fubo is the ultimate platform. Fresh off a massive distribution agreement that resolved its multi-month NBCUniversal blackout just hours before kickoff, Fubo provides uninterrupted coverage across FOX, FS1, Telemundo, and Universo. It stands out by offering dedicated 4K HDR streaming upgrades for marquee matches, alongside custom-built multi-view panels. Fubo carries every necessary channel in its base packages, making it an elite choice for sports enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on visual fidelity.

Stream 2026 World Cup matchesStart free trial

5. FOX One & Sling TV

If you want to skip expensive live TV bundles but prefer English commentary, the direct-to-consumer route is highly effective. Fox launched its standalone FOX One app to house all 104 English broadcasts in one central hub for a modest monthly fee, including full on-demand replays. For those looking to save money on a live bundle, Sling TV (Blue Plan) offers a highly competitive entry-level price point to stream FS1, though local FOX access varies by location.


US World Cup 2026 Streaming Channel Comparison

Channel / Provider Name

Primary Language

Technical Audio/Video Features

Number of Matches Streamed

Best Feature for Fans

Peacock Premium

Spanish

Dolby Atmos & Visión de Campo multi-angle

104

Most affordable option with dedicated Spanish Hub and Interactive Live Brackets

Telemundo

Spanish

Over-the-Air National HD Broadcast

92

Free over-the-air broadcast with historic on-site match production

YouTube TV

English & Spanish

Standard 1080p Stream (4K requires add-on)

104

Automated Smart Multiview to watch 4 games at once

Fubo

English & Spanish

Dedicated 4K HDR Upscaling Plans

104

Restored NBCU access with custom-built sports dashboard layouts

FOX One

English

Standard HD Feed with on-demand replays

104

Complete English hub with instant match archives

Hulu + Live TV

English & Spanish

Standard 1080p Stream

104

Complete channel line-up bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+

Universo

Spanish

National Premium Cable Feed

12

Dedicated cable home for simultaneous final group stage matches

Sling TV (Blue Plan)

English

Standard HD Feed

Select Matches (FS1 Included)

Cheap entry-level price for FS1 cable matches

DirecTV Stream

English & Spanish

Standard HD Feed

104

MySports add-on pack provides highly stable local network feeds

Tubi

English

Standard HD Feed

Select Matches

Streams marquee opening matches entirely for free

Explore More World Cup 2026 Coverage on GOAL

How to secure your seat for FIFA World Cup 2026?

With the bulk of the historic 104 matches taking place in world-class venues right across the United States, securing a ticket to experience the atmosphere live is a top priority for American fans. If you want to hear these iconic commentators echoing through stadium loudspeakers rather than your living room TV, you need to finalize your matchday plans immediately.

  • Official Marketplace: If you missed the initial ticket lottery window, head straight over to the official FIFA Ticket Resale Marketplace to check for secure, verified ticket exchanges directly from fellow fans at face value.
  • Secondary Market Options: Looking for hard-to-find premium club seating, prime hospitality access, or late-stage knockout fixtures in US stadiums? You can explore real-time inventory and compare precise seat locations on trusted secondary ticket platforms, such as StubHub, to secure instant-confirmation listings.
Book 2026 US World Cup TicketsBook Now

Stream the World Cup Safely from Anywhere

Whether you are traveling between North American host cities during match week, dealing with a local regional broadcasting blackout, or connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks near the stadiums, keeping your connection secure is vital. You can easily safeguard your personal data and maintain consistent access to your streaming subscriptions using industry-leading virtual private networks like ExpressVPN.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

How to get the Official USMNT National Team Kits?

Wear your team's true colors while following the live broadcasts as the United States Men's National Team takes the pitch on home soil.

  • The USMNT Home Jersey: The traditional Stripes Kit features distinct horizontal red and white stripes across the front. Secure yours now at the Official US Soccer Store.
  • The USMNT Away Jersey: The Stars Kit offers a clean, lifestyle-first look built on a double obsidian base with subtle silver stars. Grab the full fan kit via the Fanatics USMNT Gear Link.
Shop USA kits at NikeBuy now
Shop USA kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now


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Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

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