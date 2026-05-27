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World Cup on Fubo: Free trials, deals, offers, subscriptions, plans and more

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

GOAL explains how fans can stream live 2026 FIFA World Cup matches with Fubo

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest, spectacle in the history of soccer. To capture every incredible moment, Fubo provides one of the most premium, high-performance sports streaming platforms on the market. Whether you want to stream matches in stunning, native 4K on your living room television or track live games on your mobile device on the go, Fubo houses every required broadcaster in a single, cohesive hub.

Here, GOAL breaks down exactly how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Fubo, exploring the latest pricing plans, active discounts, free trial windows, and device setup steps so you don't miss a single goal from the opening match to the final whistle.


Stream the World Cup for FREE with FuboStart 5-day free trial


Upcoming World Cup fixtures on TV schedule

Mexico vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Tubi
South Korea vs Czechia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Tubi
Qatar vs Switzerland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Haiti vs Scotland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Australia vs Turkiye
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Sweden vs Tunisia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Iran vs New Zealand
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Iraq vs Norway
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Austria vs Jordan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ghana vs Panama
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Czechia vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Mexico vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Australia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Scotland vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Turkiye vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Sweden
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ecuador vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Tunisia vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Iran
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
New Zealand vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Austria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Iraq
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Norway vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Jordan vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Ghana
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Panama vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Colombia vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Canada
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Scotland vs Brazil
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Morocco vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
South Africa vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Czechia vs Mexico
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Curacao vs Ivory Coast
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Ecuador vs Germany
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Tunisia vs Netherlands
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Japan vs Sweden
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Turkiye vs USA
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Paraguay vs Australia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One


Which Fubo plans include the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

In the United States, English-language broadcast rights are split between FOX and FS1 (covering all 104 matches), while Spanish-language coverage is broadcast by Telemundo and Universo. To ensure you have access to the full slate of games, you need a plan that carries all four of these networks.


Fubo offers tailored subscription plans to suit any budget or language preference:

Plan

Promo Price (Month 1)

Standard Price

World Cup Coverage

Best For

Fubo Latino

$9.99/mo (First 2 Months)

$14.99/mo

Full Spanish Coverage (Telemundo & Universo)

Budget-conscious fans, Spanish broadcasts

Fubo Sports™ & News

$45.99/mo

$55.99/mo

Network FOX Matches Only

Entry-level English coverage

Fubo Pro (Live TV Core)

$48.99/mo

$73.99/mo

All 104 Matches (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo)

Complete HD cable cutters

Fubo Ultra

$53.99/mo

$83.99/mo

All 104 Matches + 4K HDR Feeds

High-fidelity sports purists

Current Fubo Deals, Offers & Free Trials

Signing up for a new account ahead of the tournament gives you immediate access to a variety of seasonal price drops and introductory promotions. Fubo applies these discounts automatically at checkout without requiring a manual promo code:

  • 5-Day Free Trial: Available for new sign-ups across all primary Live TV tiers. You can explore the platform's features, channel lineups, and stream quality with absolutely zero upfront commitments.
  • Sign-Up First Month Discounts: New users can save between $25 and $30 off their initial month of Fubo Pro or Fubo Ultra, significantly slashing costs for the tournament's extensive group stage.
  • Verification Discounts via ID.me: Fubo extends a dedicated promotional offer for Military personnel, First Responders, Government workers, and Seniors, yielding $30 off your first two months of Fubo Pro.


Stream the World Cup for FREE with FuboStart 5-day free trial


How to set up Fubo for the World Cup

Setting up your account and installing the application on your devices takes less than two minutes:

  1. Select Your Subscription: Visit the official Fubo signup page, choose the live TV tier that aligns with your household budget (ensure you select Ultra if you intend to watch in 4K), and activate your 5-day trial.
  2. Download the Native App: Fubo features fully optimized, high-frame-rate applications across almost all hardware ecosystems. Navigate to the App Store on your device—including Apple TV (tvOS), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung/LG Smart TVs, and iOS/Android mobile devices—and click install.
  3. Sign In & Configure: Open the app on your screen, log in with your newly registered credentials, and verify your local zip code to immediately unlock your area's local network FOX or Telemundo broadcast affiliates.

Can you watch the 2026 World Cup for free on Fubo?

While Fubo operates as a premium subscription service, cord-cutters can strategically deploy the 5-day free trial to capture a massive, high-profile block of matches entirely free.

For instance, starting your trial just before the tournament's opening ceremonies will completely cover the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, as well as the USMNT's highly anticipated debut match against Paraguay.

💡 Pro Tip: Every tier of Fubo comes equipped with an Unlimited Cloud DVR feature. If an out-of-market match kicks off during your workday or late at night, you can set it to record automatically and stream the full playback on your own schedule from any device.


Can you stream the World Cup in 4K on Fubo?

Yes! Fubo is one of the premier platforms for live sports fidelity. By subscribing to the Fubo Ultra package, you gain access to dedicated 4K event channels that pull the official, ultra-high-definition feeds directly from the host broadcasters. Paired with a compatible 4K display and a robust internet connection, Fubo brings the vibrant stadium atmosphere straight into your living room with zero stuttering or latency issues.


Stream the World Cup for FREE with FuboStart 5-day free trial


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