Wolves vs Arsenal : Lineups and LIVE updates

Premier League leaders Arsenal face rock-bottom Wolves at Molineux, as Mikel Arteta looks to maintain momentum ahead of the World Cup break

With Manchester City dropping three points at home against Brentford earlier today, all eyes will be on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to see whether they can open up the gap at the top of the table to five points at the expense of bottom-placed Wolves in the final round of Premier League fixtures before the enforced World Cup break.

The title-race is already heating up between Arsenal and Man City. The Gunners have enjoyed a splendid start to the season.

They sit on top of the league table with a two-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, and now have the golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top after Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues fell to potentially damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford at Etihad Stadium.

It's essential that the North London giants grasp this chance to cope with Man City machine's irrepressible, and rampant nature down the line in Premier League title-race.

Wolves, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have endured a dismal season so far.

The appointment of masterful football tactician Julen Lopetegui as the new manager couldn't have come at a better time, with the Black Country club hopeful for a turnaround in fortunes following the World Cup break.

The home side edged Leeds United 1-0 to secure progression into the fourth round of the EFL Cup in mid-week and will need to play out of their skins to achieve anything close to that result up against league leaders Arsenal, although this is essentially a free hit for the new manager.

Wolves vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, B. Traore; A. Traore, Guedes, Podence

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Arsenal enters the World Cup break with a significant five-point lead over second-place Manchester City. The Gunners will return to Premier League action with a home tie against local rivals West Ham United on Boxing Day, followed by a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Eve.



