The stage is set for the 2026 WNBA Draft, and for the second consecutive year, all eyes are locked on the Dallas Wings, who hold the coveted No. 1 overall selection. After a transformational season led by 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Dallas has the rare opportunity to pair her with another superstar. Barring a surprise, the top choice is expected to be either UConn sharpshooter Azzi Fudd or TCU’s generational passer Olivia Miles.

This year’s draft marks a monumental expansion for the league. Following the successful debut of the Golden State Valkyries in 2025, the WNBA welcomes two more franchises: the Toronto Tempo-Canada’s first-ever WNBA team-and the Portland Fire, reviving a fan-favorite moniker from the early 2000s. Both expansion teams recently filled their foundation rosters through the April 3 Expansion Draft and will make their collegiate debuts at picks No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

The 2026 event is the 30th edition of the WNBA Draft. With 15 teams now in the league, the talent pool is deeper than ever. Following Dallas at the top of the board, the Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago) are on the clock at No. 2, followed by the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2026 WNBA Draft.

When is the 2026 WNBA Draft?

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Orange Carpet Special: 5:30 pm ET (ESPN2)

5:30 pm ET (ESPN2) WNBA Draft Lottery Special: 6:30 pm ET (ESPN)

6:30 pm ET (ESPN) Draft Start Time: 7:00 pm ET (ESPN)

The 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street is set for Monday, April 13. Official coverage begins at 7:00 pm ET, preceded by "WNBA Countdown" at 6:30 pm ET.

Where is the 2026 WNBA Draft being held?

Venue: The Shed at Hudson Yards

The Shed at Hudson Yards Location: New York City, New York

The draft returns to the Shed in Manhattan for the third year in a row, allowing fans to attend and witness the future of the league in the heart of the world's fashion and media capital.

Where to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:ESPN+, Fubo

ESPN will provide exclusive live coverage of the 2026 WNBA Draft from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm ET. Fans can tune in early to ESPN2 for the WNBA Orange Carpet Special at 5:30 pm ET, showcasing the prospects' draft-night fits. Streaming is available on ESPN+, Sling, and Fubo.

As the league's popularity continues to skyrocket, the Orange Carpet has become a premier fashion event. Following Caitlin Clark's viral Prada moment in 2024 and Paige Bueckers' custom looks in 2025, this year’s top prospects-including Lauren Betts (UCLA) and Kiki Rice (UCLA)-are expected to raise the bar even higher for the next generation of professional stars.

WNBA Draft Lottery Order 2026: First Round