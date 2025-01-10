How to watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The highly anticipated NCAAM game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers is set to take place on January 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are ranked 18th in the Big Ten with an 8-7 record, while the Wisconsin Badgers boast a 12–3 record and are ranked 8th in the conference.

Wisconsin's offensive edge is huge; they average 83.3 points every game while Minnesota only scores 68.8.

The Badgers are also more efficient than the Gophers; they shoot 46.9% from the field, while the Gophers only shoot 44.8%.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an exciting NCAAM action on January 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kohl Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date January 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

John Tonje scores 18.4 points every game on average and shoots an impressive 46.0% from the field and 93.5% from the line on free throws.

Nolan Winter contributes 6.1 rebounds each game, which includes 2.0 offensive and 4.1 defensive rebounds.

Max Klesmit averages 3.0 assists per game and 30.2 minutes of field time, even though he turns the ball over 1.1 times per game.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

Dawson Garcia scores 18.2 points per game for Minnesota and grabs 7.1 rebounds per game. He shoots 49.4% from his attempts and 77.1% from the free throw line.

Lu'Cye Patterson delivers 3.9 assists each game, manages 33.1 minutes per game, and creates just 0.9 turnovers.

Parker Fox adds a defensive strength with 1.4 blocks every game.

Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers head-to-head record

Wisconsin has an outstanding record against Minnesota, having won all five of their previous meetings. Usually, the games are very close. Wisconsin has beaten Minnesota by very small margins four times, including 61–59 on the 24th of January 2024, and 68–67 on the 24th of February 2022.

Because of these close games, it's probable that this next one will also be close, with both teams trying to win.

But Wisconsin has a history of winning these kinds of games, and their high-scoring attack and good shooting make it look like they will have the advantage over a Minnesota team that has been having trouble breaking through against them lately.

Date Results Jan 24, 2024 Wisconsin 61-59 Minnesota Mar 06, 2023 Wisconsin 71-67 Minnesota Jan 04, 2023 Wisconsin 63-60 Minnesota Feb 24, 2022 Wisconsin 68-67 Minnesota Jan 30, 2022 Wisconsin 66-60 Minnesota

