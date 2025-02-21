How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Minnesota Wild to open a thrilling NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. After defeating the New York Islanders 6-3 because of a two-goal performance by Matthew Boldy, the Minnesota Wild will travel to Detroit to meet the Red Wings.
Detroit has a 28-22-5 record overall going into the game, with a 15-12-2 record at home. The Red Wings are 22-7-2 when they score three goals or more, proving their prowess in offensive production.
Minnesota, on the other hand, is 33-19-4 and has a 20-7-3 road record. The Wild have a 30-3-2 record when they reach the three-goal mark, proving their dominance in these situations.
Both squads will meet for the first time this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.
Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time
Date
February 22, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT
Venue
Little Caesars Arena
Location
Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ABC
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild team news
Detroit Red Wings team news
Alex DeBrincat has supplied 5 goals and 4 assists in his previous ten games.
Lucas Raymond has scored 21 goals and provided 38 assists.
Detroit Red Wings Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jeff Petry
Undisclosed
Out
Minnesota Wild team news
Jonas Brodin has contributed five assists in his past ten games.
Marco Rossi has scored 19 goals and provided 28 assists for the Wild.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jared Spurgeon
Illness
Day-to-Day
Kirill Kaprizov
Lower body injury
Out
Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record
This game may be fiercely contested and have a high-scoring potential, based on the last five head-to-head meetings. In the last time they met, which took place on December 28, 2023, Minnesota won 6-3, and they have won three of the previous five meetings. The Wild have scored 6 goals in two of their meetings with Detroit, demonstrating their capacity to score huge numbers. But the Red Wings have won twice during this time, including a 4-1 triumph on November 26, 2023, earlier in the season. Considering how offensively strong both sides are, the result might depend on who can keep up with the other and take advantage of scoring opportunities. The Wild's excellent record in these games may give them the advantage if they hit their typical three-goal barrier, but Detroit has shown that they can hold Minnesota to account when they execute organized defense.
Date
Results
Dec 28, 2023
Wild 6-3 Red Wings
Nov 26, 2023
Red Wings 4-1 Wild
Dec 15, 2022
Wild 4-1 Red Wings
Oct 30, 2022
Red Wings 2-1 Wild
Mar 11, 2022
Wild 6-5 Red Wings