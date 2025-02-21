How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Minnesota Wild to open a thrilling NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. After defeating the New York Islanders 6-3 because of a two-goal performance by Matthew Boldy, the Minnesota Wild will travel to Detroit to meet the Red Wings.

Detroit has a 28-22-5 record overall going into the game, with a 15-12-2 record at home. The Red Wings are 22-7-2 when they score three goals or more, proving their prowess in offensive production.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is 33-19-4 and has a 20-7-3 road record. The Wild have a 30-3-2 record when they reach the three-goal mark, proving their dominance in these situations.

Both squads will meet for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will square off against the Minnesota Wild in an exciting NHL game on February 22, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date February 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Alex DeBrincat has supplied 5 goals and 4 assists in his previous ten games.

Lucas Raymond has scored 21 goals and provided 38 assists.

Detroit Red Wings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out

Minnesota Wild team news

Jonas Brodin has contributed five assists in his past ten games.

Marco Rossi has scored 19 goals and provided 28 assists for the Wild.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jared Spurgeon Illness Day-to-Day Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

This game may be fiercely contested and have a high-scoring potential, based on the last five head-to-head meetings. In the last time they met, which took place on December 28, 2023, Minnesota won 6-3, and they have won three of the previous five meetings. The Wild have scored 6 goals in two of their meetings with Detroit, demonstrating their capacity to score huge numbers. But the Red Wings have won twice during this time, including a 4-1 triumph on November 26, 2023, earlier in the season. Considering how offensively strong both sides are, the result might depend on who can keep up with the other and take advantage of scoring opportunities. The Wild's excellent record in these games may give them the advantage if they hit their typical three-goal barrier, but Detroit has shown that they can hold Minnesota to account when they execute organized defense.

Date Results Dec 28, 2023 Wild 6-3 Red Wings Nov 26, 2023 Red Wings 4-1 Wild Dec 15, 2022 Wild 4-1 Red Wings Oct 30, 2022 Red Wings 2-1 Wild Mar 11, 2022 Wild 6-5 Red Wings

