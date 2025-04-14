How to watch today’s Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Dallas Stars to start a high-voltage NHL battle on April 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Detroit Red Wings rank fourth in the league with a power play rate of 27.3%. Their league-worst penalty kill of 69.5%, which ranks them in 32nd place, is their obvious weakness. Furthermore, their 49.2% face-off win rate (ranked 22nd) disadvantages them when it comes to puck control.

Conversely, the Dallas Stars' penalty kill percentage of 83.9% leaves them in second place in the league. They have a strong power play, which is at 22.8% (15th). The Stars are in seventh place and have won 52% of their draws, giving them an edge over the face-off dot as well.

Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars will meet in an exciting NHL game on April 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date April 14, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot has a 20-19-4 record with a .904 save percentage, a 2.88 GAA, and 2 shutouts.

Alex DeBrincat has 36 goals, 12 of which have come on the power play, and 232 shots on goal.

Lucas Raymond has 26 goals and an outstanding 49 assists and leads the group with 75 points.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Erik Gustafsson Undisclosed Out Petr Mrazek Head injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has gained a 36-16-4 record, a .912 save percentage, a 2.48 GAA, and two shutouts.

Casey DeSmith has a 14-7-2 record, a 916 save percentage, 2.53 GAA, and two shutouts.

Matt Duchene has amassed 81 points, including 51 assists and 30 goals.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mason Marchment Illness Day-to-Day Thomas Harley Rest Day-to-Day

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Stars have outscored the Red Wings in their last five meetings, winning each one, including a resounding 4-1 triumph on January 20, 2025. With four goals or more in each of the last four games, including a particularly dominant 6-1 victory in April 2023, the Stars have routinely outscored the Red Wings. Dallas appears to have a distinct tactical and psychological advantage with their disciplined special teams, excellent goaltending, and constant offensive pressure. History might repeat itself with another Stars win until Detroit strengthens its penalty kill and enhances its puck control.

Date Results Jan 20, 2025 Stars 4-1 Red Wings Jan 24, 2024 Stars 5-4 Red Wings Dec 12, 2023 Stars 6-3 Red Wings Apr 11, 2023 Stars 6-1 Red Wings Dec 11, 2022 Stars 3-2 Red Wings

