How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Detroit Red Wings are third in the league with an excellent 28.2% power play achievement percentage, while Buffalo's is in 27th place with a poor 16.6%.

Detroit's penalty kill is a serious issue, ranking 32nd in the NHL at 69.5%. Although Buffalo's penalty kill is 76.8% (22nd), it isn't especially strong.

The Red Wings lead the Sabres by a slim margin at 50.1% (19th) in the face-off circle, while the Sabres trail at 48% (26th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an exciting NHL game on March 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date March 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Petr Mrazek has had trouble with a 10-19-2 record, a .890 SV%, a 3.46 GAA, and no shutouts.

Cam Talbot has been recording a 17-15-3 record, a .901 SV%, a 2.96 GAA, and two shutouts.

Lucas Raymond has contributed 66 points, 22 goals, and 44 assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out Carter Mazur Upper body injury Out

Buffalo Sabres team news

James Reimer is struggling with a 2-7-2 record with a 2.99 GAA and .895 SV%.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 21-20-4 record, a .892 SV%, 3.11 GAA, and two shutouts.

Tage Thompson has 56 points, 33 goals, and 23 assists.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Greenway Illness Day-to-Day Jiri Kulich Illness Day-to-Day

Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The Red Wings have won three of their previous five games with the Buffalo Sabres, indicating that this game will be hotly contested. Both clubs have the ability to produce offensive outbursts, as evidenced by the Red Wings' high-scoring 6-5 victory in their most recent meeting on December 10.

Buffalo has won two games, including a 5-3 triumph in October, demonstrating their ability to compete. The Sabres may attempt to capitalize on Detroit's league-worst 69.5% penalty kill, while Detroit's potent power play (28.2%, third) could take advantage of Buffalo's patchy penalty kill (76.8%, 22nd).

Special teams could be crucial. The Red Wings may have the advantage, but a close game is anticipated because Detroit has a little advantage in face-offs, and Buffalo's defense is still inconsistent.

Date Results Dec 10, 2024 Red Wings 6-5 Sabres Nov 03, 2024 Red Wings 2-1 Sabres Oct 26, 2024 Sabres 5-3 Red Wings Oct 01, 2024 Sabres 4-3 Red Wings Apr 07, 2024 Red Wings 3-1 Sabres

More NHL news and coverage