How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Detroit Red Wings are third in the league with an excellent 28.2% power play achievement percentage, while Buffalo's is in 27th place with a poor 16.6%.
Detroit's penalty kill is a serious issue, ranking 32nd in the NHL at 69.5%. Although Buffalo's penalty kill is 76.8% (22nd), it isn't especially strong.
The Red Wings lead the Sabres by a slim margin at 50.1% (19th) in the face-off circle, while the Sabres trail at 48% (26th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.
Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an exciting NHL game on March 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
March 12, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Little Caesars Arena
Location
Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN
Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres team news
Detroit Red Wings team news
Petr Mrazek has had trouble with a 10-19-2 record, a .890 SV%, a 3.46 GAA, and no shutouts.
Cam Talbot has been recording a 17-15-3 record, a .901 SV%, a 2.96 GAA, and two shutouts.
Lucas Raymond has contributed 66 points, 22 goals, and 44 assists.
Detroit Red Wings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jeff Petry
Undisclosed
Out
Carter Mazur
Upper body injury
Out
Buffalo Sabres team news
James Reimer is struggling with a 2-7-2 record with a 2.99 GAA and .895 SV%.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 21-20-4 record, a .892 SV%, 3.11 GAA, and two shutouts.
Tage Thompson has 56 points, 33 goals, and 23 assists.
Buffalo Sabres injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jordan Greenway
Illness
Day-to-Day
Jiri Kulich
Illness
Day-to-Day
Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record
The Red Wings have won three of their previous five games with the Buffalo Sabres, indicating that this game will be hotly contested. Both clubs have the ability to produce offensive outbursts, as evidenced by the Red Wings' high-scoring 6-5 victory in their most recent meeting on December 10.
Buffalo has won two games, including a 5-3 triumph in October, demonstrating their ability to compete. The Sabres may attempt to capitalize on Detroit's league-worst 69.5% penalty kill, while Detroit's potent power play (28.2%, third) could take advantage of Buffalo's patchy penalty kill (76.8%, 22nd).
Special teams could be crucial. The Red Wings may have the advantage, but a close game is anticipated because Detroit has a little advantage in face-offs, and Buffalo's defense is still inconsistent.
Date
Results
Dec 10, 2024
Red Wings 6-5 Sabres
Nov 03, 2024
Red Wings 2-1 Sabres
Oct 26, 2024
Sabres 5-3 Red Wings
Oct 01, 2024
Sabres 4-3 Red Wings
Apr 07, 2024
Red Wings 3-1 Sabres